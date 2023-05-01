You Can Buy New Factory Engine Parts for Your Classic Aston Martin DB5 Now

Owning a classic Aston Martin is now a little less stressful. For decades, if your classic Aston engine went kaput, you had to rebuild it, find an engine from a donor car, or swap it entirely. Now Aston Martin Works—the historic arm of Aston Martin—is putting classic engines and transmissions back into production with all the factory paperwork that classic Aston owners need to assert their position in the Concours pecking order.

For the Aston Martin DB4, DB5, DB6, and some V8 models, owners can buy new engine blocks, cylinder heads, gearboxes, and other major components, all built to the original manufacturer's specifications.

“Working with the exceptional engineers both here and at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters, key parts suppliers were tasked with developing these new components," Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works, said in a statement.

One of those suppliers Aston Martin Works is working with is ZF, who helped to recreate the original gearboxes for the first time since the 1970s.

All original engine and gearbox recreations will have the proper documentation to prove their authenticity. So when it comes Concours time, owners won't have to worry about nosy judges knocking points off for using any aftermarket engine components. The Aston Martin Works team also checks and inspects all components before they're sold.

Aston Martin Works already offered components for classic cars such as shock absorbers, suspension parts, brakes and even body parts. Many auxiliary engine components were already available, too, such as carburetors, fuel pumps, thermostats, and gasket kits. Sourcing most parts for classic Astons hasn't been an issue for many years. However, this is the first time major powertrain and drivetrain components are being recreated. There's no word on how much recreated Aston Martin inline-sixes and V8s will cost but if you own a classic Aston, you probably aren't too concerned with the price.