Aventure Peugeot has set up a new space within the workshop of the Musée de l’Aventure Peugeot in Sochaux, France. At the brand's famous museum, vintage models that have seen better days will now be fully restored and get a certificate of authenticity before being put up for sale soon after. Aventure Peugeot's first subject is a black, late-'80s 205 GTI with a battered exterior and a somewhat better-kept cabin. Featuring the bigger 1.9-liter engines, these early hot hatches produce 128 horsepower on a good day, all while weighing 1,929 pounds.

Peugeot was founded as a family company in 1810. Many coffee mills and bicycles later, founder Armand Peugeot built his first steam car in 1889, only to follow up with a Panhard-Daimler-engined combustion model a year later. The non-profit association l'Aventure Peugeot was founded by family heir Pierre Peugeot in 1982, who laid down the foundations for the preservation of Peugeot's industrial history. Since 2001, Aventure Peugeot also includes the Citroën Conservatory. Now chaired by Pierre's son Xavier, Aventure Peugeot grew once again to become Aventure Peugeot Citroën DS, incorporating both the Caapy and the Terre Blanche Archives while covering all aspects of the PSA Group.