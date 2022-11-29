This $10,000 iPhone Case Is Styled by Pininfarina

Famed Italian car designer Pininfarina has now turned its eye to designing a very expensive phone case.

As reported by Silodrome, the case is a collaboration between Pininfarina and a company known as Inkar. The design is inspired by the Ferrari Modulo concept unveiled at the 1970 Geneva Motor Show. Styled by senior Pininfarina designer Paolo Lugaro, the case took two years to develop.

The Ferrari Modulo was a groundbreaking concept car that won 22 international design awards. Nagy Attila Károly

If you want one, beware that they don't come cheap—list price is a full $10,000. Just 99 examples will be made, with the case built to suit the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro. Only the first five will be available in the exclusive silver redline design.

As befitting such a premium product, the cases will each be engraved with a unique serial number. This is perfect for identifying poseurs who may try to enter your exclusive high-roller phone case club with a counterfeit model.

Customization is also available. Customers can choose from five different case colors and two different types of leather for the lens surround. There are ten different choices of backing plates available, with material choices including leather, carbon fiber, wood, or aluminum. Some of those leathers are reportedly from old stocks used on actual Pininfarina builds.

In addition to the physical case, owners will also be granted an NFT digital certificate to indicate their ownership. This will also reportedly be used to grant customers early access to buy Inkar's future products. Inkar has also stated it will donate an unspecified portion of its proceeds to the Japan for UNHCR charity.

$10,000 is a lot to pay for a phone case, given that most typically look worn and tired after a few short months. However, perhaps the reason most phone cases are so shabby is because we didn't spend $10,000 on them. Either way, there's one way to find out when the cases go on sale from December 1. If you do buy one, be sure to come back and let us know what you think.