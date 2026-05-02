No, This Isn’t a Designer Race Car Bed. It’s a Designer Sim Racing Rig

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Sim rigs tend to emphasize form over function, something Italian design firm Teckell sought to change with its Nivola. Carrying the nickname of legendary racer Tazio Nuvolari, it’s meant to be at home, according to Teckell’s website copy, in penthouses, five-star hotel suites, and onboard super yachts. The only problem is that it looks like a race car bed with a screen attached.

It’s a very nice race car bed, granted. It resembles an enlarged toy version of one of the cars Nuvolari himself would have driven, and it’s made with what an automaker press release would describe as “premium materials.” The Heritage Edition has a body surfaced with Canaletto Walnut veneer, with a leather-and-microfiber seat and a steering wheel made from aluminum and carbon fiber. The Racing Edition has an aluminum body shell and leather seat, while the Aero Edition swaps that for a carbon-fiber bucket with cushions, like on some supercars.

Teckell

A 49-inch, 5120×1440 curved display and integrated soundbar are included, and Assetto Corsa Competizione comes pre-loaded. Force-feedback steering and a magnetic quick-release wheel are standard as well. The Aero Edition adds haptic-feedback pedals (with power adjustment), a shaker that channels bass vibrations through the seat, a five-point harness, and upgraded computing hardware.

Teckell is currently accepting pre-orders at an undisclosed price, but you can bet that this designer rig will be more expensive than assembling one yourself from separately-purchased bits. Each will be individually assembled in Italy, with a lead time of 60 days per rig and no more than 50 made per year. Whether it ends up being more expensive than the Pagani Huayra R sim rig—another paean to Italian craftsmanship and intense screen time—remains to be seen.

Teckell

To penthouse denizens who spend exorbitantly on everything, the Nivola will be worth it. If you’re already paying a lot for the hardware, you might as well put it in something that looks nice. A sim rig designed for a space is a great idea, one that will probably go over better with your partner and houseguests. And while you could probably get more bang for your buck by converting an actual car into a sim rig, this should be a bit more space-efficient.