Fernando Alonso Got an Awesome Easter Egg With His New Pagani: Color-Matched Kid Seat

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F1 racer Fernando Alonso (currently 21st in standings) just took delivery of a spectacularly cool one-off Pagani Zonda Diamante Verde. Ultra high-tier vehicle broker Mechatronik handed him the car in Monaco … with a Recaro kid seat in livery that matches his racing helmet. Alonso recently became a dad, and I think the seat was more of a symbolic nod than something that will immediately get used. But I thought it was very cool and cute.

The child seat itself is actually far less exotic than the car it was photographed in here. It looks like a Recaro Axion 1, which is commercially available in Europe and costs less than $400. That seat is also meant for older kids, not newborns, so I’m guessing its main purpose in this context was to have these photos taken. Alonso’s baby was born just weeks ago and is probably a few years away from riding in Paganis. Though I’m sure the kid has a lifetime of incredible driving experiences to look forward to, being the scion of an F1 champ.

Mechatronik got photog Alex Penfold to shoot these images of the car being presented to the Spanish racer. Swipe through to see the seat matched to Alonso’s 2026 season lid:

The “Diamante Verde” was made in 2017 on what Pagani calls a Carbo-Titan chassis. This is a “specialized composite material weaving carbon fiber with titanium strands, forming an incredibly strong, rigid, and lightweight monocoque chassis.” The engine is a Mercedes-AMG 7.3-liter V12 that screams out 760 horsepower at over 8,000 rpm. It has especially wide front arches and the hood design originally made for the Zonda 760LM (another one-off eight-figure beast from Pagani’s monster factory). Between the intake snorkel right above occupants’ heads and that ceramic-coated exhaust shaped like a musical instrument, acceleration in this car is surely a transcendent experience.

And if you’re trying to procrastinate something else for a little bit longer, take a scroll through some of the other pieces of hardware Mechatronik has sold. The German outfit’s inventory makes Bring-a-Trailer look like a used car lot down on Route 17.

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