Would You Pay $30 to Watch the Miami F1 Race at an IMAX Movie Theater?

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You know Formula 1 has come a long way in the United States when you can walk into an IMAX movie theater and watch a freakin’ Grand Prix live. Heck, I remember when I used to have to add the “Speedvision” option to my mom’s cable TV package so I could watch a sport that was obscure to most Americans.

Starting with the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, folks will be able to watch select 2026 races at IMAX theaters across the country. This new viewing modality is part of Apple TV’s new broadcasting strategy to grow the sport even more domestically. Folks who decide to make the pilgrimage to the theater rather than watch on Apple TV from home will be treated to a 150-minute broadcast, which includes 15 minutes of pre-show action, the full race, and podium celebrations.

Poking around my local IMAX theater website, it looks like tickets will run $30 plus fees, though that’ll likely vary by location. For what it’s worth, I think the best part of this gig is the fact that you’ll be able to interact with fellow F1 fans, rather than be a hermit at home. God knows I’ve spent the last 30+ years of F1 fandom screaming at the TV alone, and oftentimes at odd hours of the night.

Besides Miami, you’ll be able to watch the following 2026 races on IMAX screens:

Miami Grand Prix – May 3, 2026

Monaco Grand Prix – June 7, 2026

British Grand Prix – July 5, 2026

Italian Grand Prix – September 6, 2026

United States Grand Prix – October 25, 2026

I personally won’t give this a shot for Miami because I’ll be at the race in person, but I might consider it for another race later this year.

Would you pay $30-ish to watch an F1 race at the movies?