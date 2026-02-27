Classy: Cadillac F1 Honors Mario Andretti With Chassis Codename

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team will race its maiden Grand Prix next weekend, but before it sets up shop in Australia, it revealed the codename for its first-ever chassis: the MAC-26. The designation stands for Mario Andretti Cadillac 2026, and it honors the 1978 F1 World Champion.

The tribute isn’t just because of Andretti’s accomplishments on the track, of course. Mario is one of several Andrettis who fought tooth and nail to get what was referred to as the Andretti Cadillac into the F1 World Championship. In a multi-year odyssey that packed as much drama as a primetime telenovela, the Andretti family was snubbed and given the runaround by former Liberty Media executive Greg Maffei, despite having one of the world’s largest automakers, truckloads of money, and even the FIA on their side. Honoring him with the chassis designation isn’t just a classy move; it’s 100% the right thing to do.

Rudy Carezzevoli via Getty

“Racing has been the joy of my life. It is the ultimate compliment that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team sees those years as meaningful and worthy of recording with this honor,” said Andretti. “I cherish the opportunity that it gives me to have a lasting bond with F1 and am genuinely appreciative of everyone who continues to acknowledge my part in racing history.”

Dan Towriss, who serves as the team’s CEO and also heads Andretti Global, has been instrumental in making the Andrettis’ vision a reality. Much like Mario, if it weren’t for him, the Cadillac F1 Team simply wouldn’t exist. It’s great to also see him embody the Andretti spirit and spread it across the organization and its fans.

“Naming our first chassis MAC-26 reflects the spirit Mario carried into Formula 1 and the belief that an American team belongs on this stage,” said Towriss. “His story embodies the American dream and inspires how we approach building this team every day.”

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com