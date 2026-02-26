Apple Is Quietly Making Its Whole Ecosystem Perfect for F1 Fans

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’re a Formula 1 fan and live in the United States, you’ll have to tune in via Apple TV to watch the 2026 season when it kicks off next weekend with the Australian Grand Prix. As a result, the tech giant isn’t wasting any time expanding its F1 involvement, announcing today that it’s embedding new F1 features into its Maps app, Fitness+, and more.

Open Apple Maps and search Melbourne, Australia, and you’ll see your typical city grid and major landmarks. However, make your way to Albert Park, where the Australian GP is held, and you’ll be treated to detailed information on the track, grandstand, pedestrian bridge, and other vital details for fans attending the race.

Jerry Perez via Apple Maps

Fans casually browsing from home will also benefit from added details, such as turn numbers, car statistics like speed metrics, and 3D grandstands, pit buildings, and other features, including the latest F1 news. If you’re into fitness, a series called “F1 Walk & Talk” piggybacks off of Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” series, where you can listen to an F1 personality while walking the length of the track. The newest episode features Yuki Tsunoda.

“2026 Formula 1 Tracks Around the World” in Maps will feature all venues as the F1 circus traverses the globe. It bolsters Apple’s involvement with F1, which began with F1: The Movie, as well as the aforementioned TV broadcasting rights in the U.S.

Jerry Perez via Apple Maps Jerry Perez via Apple Maps

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com