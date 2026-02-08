Here’s Cadillac F1’s 2026 Racing Livery

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team revealed its 2026 season livery during Super Bowl LX Sunday night, finally putting to rest the rumors of what the new squad’s first-ever design would look like. The commercial, which aired around 9:38 pm ET, showed the primarily black-and-silver car wearing its TWG AI main sponsor, Tommy Hilfiger, as well as Jim Beam and IFS. Sergio Perez’s longtime backer, Claro, the telecom owned by Mexico’s Slim family, also made an appearance on the side of the cockpit.

The ad, which you can watch below, shows an animation of the car coming together while JFK’s moon landing speech plays in the background.

Jerry Perez via YouTube

While some of the team and GM executives were celebrating the milestone in New York City, where a glass box with a countdown timer was placed on Times Square, the actual racing team was busy setting up shop in Bahrain for the second of three pre-season tests.

Now that this season’s long-awaited team has revealed its leadership, power unit supplier, driver lineup, and livery, it’s only a matter of time for it all to come together in time for the first race of the season, which is less than 30 days away.

Cadillac Formula 1® Team 2026 Livery Reveal | The Mission Begins

