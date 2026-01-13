Cadillac F1’s One-Off Testing Livery Shows That Black Race Cars Still Look Sick

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is getting closer and closer to hitting the track for the very first time. With the first pre-season outing taking place in Barcelona just two weeks from today, the team revealed a one-off livery ahead of its maiden official test. And, well, it looks amazing.
Cadillac has a habit of putting banger liveries on its race cars; the last few years have seen its IMSA GTP and WEC Hypercar race cars enjoy sweet designs, from chromed and multi-color palettes to perhaps my favorite, 2024’s metallic pink for the IMSA finale at Petit Le Mans.
Despite being a simple black-and-silver design, GM’s design team made it a stunner—and even added the names of the team’s founding members on both sides of the pond, which is truly a great gesture.
It’s worth clarifying that this one-off livery will not be the team’s permanent look, and will only be on duty for the season-opening test. As we covered before, the team and car’s official look will be revealed on February 8 during a Super Bowl commercial.
For what it’s worth, a bit surreal that after the uphill battle Cadillac and Andretti had with Liberty Media and the FIA, it’s now mere days away from partaking in the Formula 1 World Championship. As Checo always says, “Never give up.”
Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com