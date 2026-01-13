Cadillac F1’s One-Off Testing Livery Shows That Black Race Cars Still Look Sick

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is getting closer and closer to hitting the track for the very first time. With the first pre-season outing taking place in Barcelona just two weeks from today, the team revealed a one-off livery ahead of its maiden official test. And, well, it looks amazing.

Cadillac has a habit of putting banger liveries on its race cars; the last few years have seen its IMSA GTP and WEC Hypercar race cars enjoy sweet designs, from chromed and multi-color palettes to perhaps my favorite, 2024’s metallic pink for the IMSA finale at Petit Le Mans.

Despite being a simple black-and-silver design, GM’s design team made it a stunner—and even added the names of the team’s founding members on both sides of the pond, which is truly a great gesture.

It’s worth clarifying that this one-off livery will not be the team’s permanent look, and will only be on duty for the season-opening test. As we covered before, the team and car’s official look will be revealed on February 8 during a Super Bowl commercial.

For what it’s worth, a bit surreal that after the uphill battle Cadillac and Andretti had with Liberty Media and the FIA, it’s now mere days away from partaking in the Formula 1 World Championship. As Checo always says, “Never give up.”

