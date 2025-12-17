Audi Could Finally Sell Vintage Car Parts in North America

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

More and more automakers appear to be getting into the game of reproducing parts for vintage cars, and a social media post by Audi Club North America indicates that the company is considering how to get the proper goods to the enthusiasts who need them on this side of the pond.

“Audi Club North America is launching a community-wide call for feedback,” an Instagram post from last week by the @audiclubna account reads. “Whether you’re a longtime Audi owner or someone who dreams of one, we want to understand your interests and needs when it comes to heritage parts. Your insights will be compiled and shared with Audi Tradition, the group committed to preserving Audi’s legacy and supporting vintage models.”

For those unaware, Audi Tradition is a branch of the company that remanufactures parts for classic models. However, it currently doesn’t sell those products directly to American buyers. While the official reasons are unclear, it seems that some U.S. Audi dealers may accept orders for Tradition parts, though, as with anything involving a dealer network, behavior and education on the matter are inconsistent, and that naturally leads to some friction in the process. The Audi Club’s post is a sign that this precedent could change, and we imagine it’s an extremely encouraging one for owners.

The post goes on to advertise a link in the account’s bio to the relevant survey, which we’ll just share here for easy access. The short survey isn’t only for club members nor necessarily limited to owners, either; one of the early multiple-choice responses is “I don’t own a classic Audi but would if Audi Tradition Parts were available.” And, if you enter the survey, you’ll supposedly enter the running for some cool merch.

Hopefully, the feedback that the club gathers will result in easier access to the parts enthusiasts demand here in North America. After all, if everyone else is doing it, why not Audi?

Got a tip? Reach out to tips@thedrive.com