Don’t Expect to See Cadillac’s F1 Car Livery This Year

Cadillac Formula 1 Team bosses finally put to rest endless rumors earlier this week when they confirmed that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will be their maiden drivers come 2026. We also know that Graeme Lowdon will be its first-ever team principal, and that it will run on Ferrari power units for at least its first couple of seasons. But what about the livery?

That’ll have to wait a little bit longer. In a conversation with The Drive, Cadillac F1 Team CEO Dan Towriss said that the “full picture” likely won’t be revealed until 2026.

“It’s likely going to be early February before we give you a glimpse of what the final car is going to look like,” Towriss told The Drive. “You know, it feels like every time we get to a moment when we provide some information, it almost raises more questions. You want to get to that ultimate drum roll of what the final product looks like.”

F1’s newest team teased its fans back in May, when it threw a huge party on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix. Complete with a red carpet, celebrities, and a Vegas-like atmosphere, many expected an early reveal of the team’s livery and kit colors. That wasn’t the case.

“The full picture probably won’t emerge until February 2026,” said Towriss. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the development of the car and how everything is going with GM on the Cadillac engine. That project is actually ahead of schedule.

“And now with the drivers announced, I think the team will start to gel and come around. We’re still onboarding a lot of folks—just over the next 10 days, we have 52 new people starting at Cadillac Formula 1 Team,” he added.

With the driver announcement out of the way now, the team can focus on staffing, training, and development, three areas that are crucial for any young organization, let alone one that has to be at a full-fledged pre-season test in little over five months, and then its first-ever grand prix a few short weeks after that.

