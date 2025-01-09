Cadillac F1 Wants to Become a Full Works Team by 2030

General Motors announced Thursday morning the creation of a new business: GM Performance Power Units LLC. The new entity is tasked with helping the new Cadillac Formula 1 outfit become a “full works” team by the turn of the decade.

This is an important and rather ambitious development in the American automaker’s journey into F1. It means Cadillac aims not just to be a branded team like Alfa Romeo was with Sauber, or an engine partner like Ford with Red Bull, but actually wants to build its own F1 cars the way Ferrari or Mercedes does.

Tasked with leading GM Performance Power Units is Russ O’Blenes, a 30-year racing engineer veteran who currently leads the GM Motorsports Propulsion and Performance team responsible for the brand’s involvement in IMSA, WEC, and other domestic and global series. He’s previously led the GM Performance and Racing Center in Pontiac, Michigan, and championed the commercialization of the eCrate project for performance car builders and EV enthusiasts.

I’ve had several interactions with O’Blenes, most recently at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024. There’s no doubt he possesses the right technical qualities and leadership to steer the ship in the right direction.

Cadillac’s foray into F1 has been rather nightmarish, with the drama that engulfed the Andretti family and the unfair treatment of their F1 application denied by the commercial rights holder last year despite being approved by the FIA. After months of behind-the-scenes dealings, the stepping down of Michael Andretti from his own organization, and the departure of Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, the automaker’s proposal survived thanks to the vision of Dan Towriss and, ultimately, GM President Mark Reuss’ desire to see Cadillac race at the highest level.

“Russ [O’Blenes] brings vast experience from many championship racing series, and has outstanding technical expertise, including spearheading our hybrid IMSA Cadillac and Corvette C8.R engines that are proven winners,” said Reuss. “In F1, we’re going to demonstrate GM’s engineering and technology capabilities on a global stage, and Russ is the right choice to lead the Power Unit team that will make it happen.”

The automaker expects to open a brand-new Performance Power Units facility near GM’s Charlotte Technical Center in 2026, where O’Blenes and the GM PPU team will be based.

