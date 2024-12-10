Cadillac F1 Team Will Run Ferrari Engines Until GM Power Unit Is Ready

A Ferrari power unit and gearbox will propel Formula 1 newcomer Cadillac F1 Team for its first two seasons in the sport. Maranello confirmed the multi-year agreement Tuesday morning, putting to rest rumors that Honda was also looking to supply the General Motors works team through the end of the 2027 season.

It’s been known since the early days that GM would not have its powertrain ready for the team’s maiden season, opening the door to a variety of engine manufacturers ranging from Renault, Honda, and of course, Ferrari. When Liberty Media first rejected Andretti’s application, however, it seemed there would be no need to pursue an engine deal—but the recent happenings after the Las Vegas GP revived negotiations with the available suppliers.

“Ferrari N.V. today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA – F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved,” read a press release.

It’s interesting to see the Andretti last name mentioned in that statement, considering the official confirmation from F1 (Liberty Media) issued a few weeks ago failed to mention Andretti in its several pages. As I’ve mentioned before, the new team headed to the F1 grid is really the same as the old team assembled by Andretti, but modified to appease the powers that be at Liberty Media.

According to Motorsport.com, Mario Andretti had previously confirmed that an engine deal was originally in place with Alpine, but then things unraveled as the organization was denied access to the series—followed by Alpine’s decision to switch to Mercedes power themselves.

Last week Cadillac F1 confirmed the hiring of Graeme Lowdon as team principal. Lowdon brings decades of experience in the motorsport world, including F1, WEC, IndyCar, and NASCAR. He’s also Zhou Guanyu’s manager, who was left without a seat for the 2025 season.

