F1 Has a Swear Jar Now

Remember how when you were little, your parents had a swear jar in which you deposited, like, a quarter every time you said a bad word or did something you weren’t supposed to? Well, the FIA has decided it will take a similar approach in silencing—er, keeping an eye on what racing drivers, particularly those in Formula 1, say publicly, except it’s a lot less cute. The FIA published a new version of its sporting code on Wednesday with revised guidelines relating to what the organization refers to as “misconduct.” That is, “the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offense, humiliation or to be inappropriate.”

According to Article 12 of the code, acts of “misconduct” now come with tiered consequences. On a first offense, it’s a 40,000 euro fine, which if you’re a multimillionaire, race car-driving playboy, is probably fine. However, repeat offenses will come with serious, Championship-altering punishments. A second offense will net an 80,000 euro fine plus a month-long suspension while a third offense would be met with a 120,000 euro fine plus another month-long suspension plus a deduction of an undisclosed number of Championship points. Oh, and to put a fine point on what counts as a repeat offense, each driver’s swear count resets two years after their last swear.

Getty MarkSutton

It should be noted that the listed base fines for regular FIA-governed drivers are 10,000 Euros, 20,000 Euros, and 30,000 Euros for first, second, and third offenses, respectively. The fines are quadrupled for F1, tripled for WRC and WEC, and doubled for regional FIA championships. Per AP, the FIA says race stewards will still have discretion as to enforcement on a case-by-case basis, “especially if there are mitigating or aggravating circumstances.”

At this point, you might be thinking, “OK, just don’t cuss, what’s the big deal?” Where things get dicey from a human rights perspective is in Article 12.2.1.o where pretty much the same consequences are applied to “The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the Relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction.”

As if this wasn’t already dystopian enough, any violations of the above come with the added consequence of a “public apology and repudiation of comments.” Because a coerced, scripted apology and renegation will undo whatever “damage” a political statement from Lewis would do to the pristine, upstanding integrity of Formula 1 as a sport.

The above fines are multiplied by four for F1 drivers; x3 for World Rally Champion and World Endurance Championship drivers. FIA

Drivers cussing was the source of great controversy last year in F1. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in particular, really doesn’t like when F1 drivers use bad words in press conferences or over team radio (which, during a race, is broadcast to the public), even saying the words, “We’re not rappers,” which totally doesn’t come off as racially charged or in objectively worse taste than anything uttered by any of his drivers into a mic last season.

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association led by George Russell subsequently hit back with an open letter that essentially told the FIA to kindly fuck off with that shit. (My words, not theirs. Don’t fine them, Mohammed!)

Got a tip or question for the author? You can fuckin’ reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com