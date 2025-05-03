Mercedes-AMG GT 63 APXGP Edition Celebrates Brad Pitt’s New F1 Movie

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Brad Pitt is undoubtedly the star of next month’s hyped with high hopes Formula 1 film titled F1, but let’s not forget that without cars, there is no racing. Mercedes-Benz played a substantial supporting role, on- and off-screen, and it debuted a real-life car inspired by the movie’s fictional race team.

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 “APXGP Edition” is a word salad, but it’s named after and mirrors the focal 11th team on the F1 grid. In the cinematic world, however, it’s not Cadillac but Apex Grand Prix, or APXGP, that holds the spot. Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, is the old man thorn in hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce’s side (played by Damson Idris).

We’ll have to wait for the F1‘s release to find out if mentor and mentee ever get along or even win any races. But the special edition Benz tells us a little bit in advance, even if only to reiterate the granular level of detail put into everything related to the upcoming film. There was no shortage of Mercs on-screen. There were, of course, the official FIA F1 Safety and Medical cars, but also road vehicles such as an AMG SL, G-Class, and GT.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG says the APXGP Edition is “closely based on the movie.” Its distinctive paint finish features specialized APXGP-specific designs that tie in with the film car have been applied by hand. An AMG Extended Night Package further enhances the dark exterior coloring by adding black chrome to the grill, badging, AMG crest, and Mercedes star in the rear of the vehicle.

For a color pop, and again coinciding with the fictional race car, the APXGP Edition has 21-inch wheels in matte Race Gold as well as similar colored accents around the grille, side sills, rear apron, rear diffuser, and front fenders, which also showcase a checkered flag design. Cute.

Race Gold, carbon fiber, and black command the APXGP Edition interior as well. You’ll find black Nappa leather/microfiber upholstery with gold contrast stitching. Gold stitching is basically used anywhere sewing happens, like the performance steering, door panels, center console, and dashboard. The carbon fiber trim also features gold-colored threads. The floor mats are embroidered with the APXGP logo in, you guessed, Race Gold.

Performance-wise, the vehicle features a fixed rear wing made of carbon fiber. With the AMG Carbon Fiber package, the front splitter, side sill trim, and rear diffuser also get the carbon fiber treatment. Brakes are courtesy of the AMG High Performance Carbon Ceramic Brake System, finished in black brake calipers.

In terms of suspension and tuning, it’s standard stuff with the AMG Active Ride Control suspension and a 577-horsepower AMG 4.0-liter biturbo V8 under the hood. But you do get AMG Track Pace for track day data capture, plus a lift system for extra clearance over speed bumps and such.

Pricing wasn’t released, but the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 APXGP Edition is limited to just 52 units. It’s an odd number, which a Mercedes-Benz USA spokesperson would only confirm is related to the movie but couldn’t divulge further. F1 debuts on June 25 globally but on June 27 in North America. We have no idea if the film will be a hit or miss, but there’ll be 52 menacing GT 63s out there to remind us either way.