Doing It Big: Cadillac Will Unveil F1 Livery in Super Bowl Commercial

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team will unveil its car livery to the world on February 8, and it will do so in a big, flashy way: a prime-time 2026 Super Bowl TV commercial.

The team confirmed on Wednesday morning that it’s highly motivated by the Super Bowl’s enormous TV audience, citing that the 2025 game attracted 127.7 million viewers, the “largest audience in U.S. TV history for a single-network telecast.”

The release also notes that, besides its importance as a football game, the Super Bowl drives “cultural conversations” on topics like entertainment, fashion, and, obviously, sports.

“The Super Bowl is one of the rare moments in American culture where sports, entertainment and storytelling come together, and it gives us a chance to introduce Cadillac Formula 1 Team on a stage that reflects who we are,” said Cadillac F1 Team CEO Dan Towriss. “We’re proud of our American heritage and we want to show up in a way that feels bold, innovative and distinctly ours. This is just the beginning, but it’s a moment I’m incredibly proud of.”

The move is a clever one, especially as F1 leans heavily into the entertainment business as a destination event, not just a motorsport event—the F1 CEO said as much in a podcast last month. Showing your team to the world in such an important forum for the American audience is genius, as it is ballsy. I can already see the Europeans rolling their eyes.

