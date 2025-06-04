Cadillac F1 Team Secures Tommy Hilfiger Sponsorship for 2026 Bid

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

After nearly a decade of continuously sponsoring Mercedes-AMG Petronas, fashion juggernaut Tommy Hilfiger has confirmed that it will back Cadillac’s Formula 1 effort in 2026 (and beyond) as the team’s official apparel partner and lifestyle sponsor. It’s a bit of a coup for Cadillac, whose admittance to the series was staunchly opposed by Mercedes F1 owner and boss Toto Wolff.

No specifics of the deal were made public in Hilfiger’s announcement, but we were teased with the broader strokes of their multi-year arrangement. Not only will the Hilfiger brand adorn Cadillac’s race cars, but it will also provide official “fanwear collections” (swag), “immersive events and activations” (influencer parties) and “disruptive campaigns with the team and drivers” (nobody actually knows).

“Two icons. One vision. A bold new era of American motorsport,” Hilfiger said in an official announcement. “We’re proud to continue our Formula 1 story alongside TWG Motorsports and Cadillac. We share a vision to honor the heritage of F1 while pushing it forward — celebrating where we come from, and reimagining where we can go. As the sport’s presence around the globe continues to soar, there’s never been a better time to dream big, and show the world what an American team can bring to the grid.”

Hilfiger’s F1 ties date to the early ’90s. The brand first partnered with Lotus, and then later with Ferrari. Hilfiger took a 17-year hiatus from the series after the 2001 season and sponsored Mercedes continuously from its return in 2018 through the end of last season, when Mercedes and Adidas announced their new partnership for 2025.

In a roundabout way, this partnership will temporarily reunite Hilfiger with Ferrari. The latter will provide the engines for Cadillac’s early effort, buying time for General Motors to spin up its own development program, which it wants to have in place by 2030.

