Revived Bentley Continental S Brings Supersports Rowdiness to the Regular V8

Bentley is expanding its Continental GT coupe and GTC convertible range with a revived S model designed to blend the GT’s comparatively sedate powertrain with the sharper handling offered on the GT Speed and Mulliner models. That’s a lot of letters being thrown around; what exactly does it mean? To put it simply, the S package gives you access to its flagship handling bundle at a slightly lower (though yet unannounced) price point.

That bundle is known as Bentley Performance Active Chassis. That’s the fancy marketing term for the suspension and drivetrain features that help keep this beast from feeling like it weighs less than it actually does—about 5,400 pounds. In addition to the torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, it comprises an active electronic anti-roll system, an electronic limited-slip differential, and all-wheel steering.

Previously, the only way to get the Bentley Performance Active Chassis was to opt for the GT Speed or Mulliner models, both of which offer another 100 horsepower from a re-tuned version of the 4.0-liter hybrid V8 that produces 671 horsepower and 686 pound-feet of torque in the GT and GTC—and will do the same in both S models.

That hybrid makes the new S models a good bit more powerful than their previous-gen equivalents, which made do with just 545 ponies. Bentley says the new S will make good use of that extra thrust; both the GT and GT C should reach 60 mph in 3.3 seconds on the way to a top speed of 190 mph. A Supersports it is not, but it’ll also go 50 miles in pure electric mode, if you’re into that sort of thing.

That said, Bentley wanted to bring a little bit of that over-the-top monster’s character to the S line. To that end, GT S and GTC S drivers will have the ability to fully defeat the car’s stability control system.

S models will benefit from a handful of visual distinctions, but to spot one in the wild will require an eagle eye. The “Blackline” look is standard on both S models, but neither is anywhere near as visually shouty as the equivalent GT Speed. So much the better, in my opinion. An “S” badge on the dash pairs with gloss-black veneer trim for a sportier interior look. Carbon fiber and leather are both available for a more sophisticated look. You can also remove all chrome/polished elements from the interior if subtlety is more your preference.

No word yet on exactly when the new Continental GT S and GTC S will be available to order, but if you’re in the market, I’d wager you know where to leave your deposit.

