2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed First Drive Review: Still Exquisite As a Hybrid

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed and its drop-top GTC variant bring significant updates for their fourth generation in both performance and design. A new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 hybrid replaces the outgoing W12 while single front headlamps replace the traditional dual setup—fun fact, this is the first “mainstream” Bentley (their words, not mine) to rock single headlamps since the ’50s.

So, if the new model loses four cylinders and two headlamps, what’s to gain? Well, weight for one, due to its hybrid powertrain. In light of this hybrid system, however, the real gain here is performance; the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and 140-kW electric motor combo make the 771-horsepower Continental GT Speed the most powerful road-going Bentley ever created. Improvements lie beneath the chassis as well. Two-chamber air springs paired with dual-valve dampers join Bentley Dynamic Ride (active anti-roll control), eLSD, and torque vectoring.

Cyril Soliman

And what better way to test its capabilities than a route through Switzerland’s Adula Alps?

The Basics

The exterior design brings a bold shift in Bentley’s DNA. In addition to those new single headlights, the new front fascia sports arching lines that add a sense of muscle while the headlights include an extended lightbar for a more “focused” look. Although the new lights boast depth and dimension, I can’t help but miss those signature Bentley dual headlamps. What I found more distracting, though, was a large sensor placed blatantly on the grille. The new Conti’s overall shape and silhouette remain similar to the outgoing model, making it hard to distinguish the two at a glance.

Cyril Soliman

Interior craftsmanship remains top-notch, showcasing a dynamic mix of textures, materials, and, of course, tech. Every surface has details within details. The seats alone, for example, are a product even a bystander peeking through the window can appreciate. If luck is on their side, that bystander might be invited to open the door and step into the grand cabin of the GT, where they’d discover the intricate stitching pattern woven throughout the seat leather.

A closer look reveals that the pattern flows down the backrest in a stylishly perforated Alcantara. And with a touch of extra luck, they could settle into one of those seats to experience the every-way (20-way, to be exact) adjustability and Bentley’s Wellness seating tech with heating, cooling, and several massage settings. With seating for four, Bentley’s seats would not feel out of place inside a millionaire’s home theater or something.

Driving Experience

Winding through the Swiss Alps, the Continental GT Speed proves to have no Achilles heel. With a newly near-50:50 weight distribution (49:51, to be precise) thanks to the battery mounted behind the rear axle, electronic limited-slip differential, torque vectoring, new twin-valve dampers, and four-wheel steering results in superior handling.

Ascending to mountain peaks in constant left-right hairpins, the GT Speed hugged corners athletically despite its hefty 5,421-pound curb weight. Naturally, I expected weight to play a negative role in steering but was pleasantly surprised when shuffling the perfectly weighted wheel. Body roll was kept to a minimum, too, speaking volumes to the GT’s numerous systems working in tandem to keep itself planted.

Cyril Soliman

With the twisties in my rearview, straightaway acceleration was blisteringly quick. A smooth and linear power delivery is thanks to the hybrid system. Producing 187 hp and 332 lb-ft from the electric motor alone, it’s able to provide torque-fill at low engine speeds and during gear shifts. With total system torque and hp marking a respective 11% and 19% increase over the outgoing W12, this new hybrid powerplant proved a worthy successor. And benefits from the electric motor don’t stop there. The e-motor negates turbo lag and also voids the need for cylinder deactivation hardware. It’s scientific, really, exhausting every trick up a hybrid’s sleeve and incorporating it into a system that works as a unit.

In full EV mode, the GT Speed offers the ultimate serene driving experience, letting me glide past grazing Swiss cattle at nearly 80 mph on pure battery power. They didn’t even bat an eye—though given the coupe’s looks, you’d think they’d be more impressed. Bentley claims the GT can travel up to 50 miles on electric power alone.

Cyril Soliman

Transitioning from electric to ICE is seamless and natural. The V8 produces a song best heard in sport mode cutting through hollow mountain tunnels. Its boosted flat-plane crank character shines during downshifts with satisfying burbles but never crosses into obnoxious territory (unlike its squeaky optional Carbon-Silicon-Carbide brakes).

I also had the pleasure of driving the convertible model. With the top down, heat scarf on, and massage seats activated, it was a true luxury retreat. Roofless or not, the Continental GT Speed’s combination of performance and comfort makes it one of the best, if not the best, options for both exhilarating drives and long journeys.

Cyril Soliman

The Early Verdict

The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed improves upon itself as a superb everyday supercar. While the absence of the W12 engine is notable, the hybrid powertrain arguably adds an extra layer of enjoyment, especially with its effective EV mode that makes for a tranquil everyday drive. Its new design may forego dual headlamps, but the intricate detailing in the updated lights all around is a spectacle in its own right. Just as its mechanicals expertly balance luxury and performance, the cockpit merges craftsmanship with technology in class-leading fashion.

The fourth-generation Continental GT Speed is an impressively grand coupe for the modern era.

2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed Specs Base Price $302,100

$332,200 (GTC) Powertrain 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 | 140-kW electric motor | 8-speed dual-clutch automatic | all-wheel drive | 25.9-kWh battery Horsepower 771 Torque 738 lb-ft Seating Capacity 4 Cargo Volume 9.2 cubic feet Curb Weight 5,421 pounds 0-60 mph 3.1 seconds Top Speed 208 mph EPA Fuel Economy TBD Electric Range 50 miles Quick Take Going plug-in lets the new Conti straddle luxury and sport better than ever. Score 9/10

Cyril Soliman

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com