Bentley Hired Travis Pastrana to Hoon a Supersports, Gymkhana Style

With the latest Supersports, Bentley is loosening its collar a bit. This evolution of the Continental GT has a more raucous character than any previous Bentley production car. To drive that point home (no pun intended), Bentley hired Travis Pastrana for a mini Gymkhana-style video—dubbed “Full Send“—shot at the automaker’s factory in Crewe, England.

It might be heavier and fancier than the Subaru rally cars and one-off specials Pastrana is used to, but the new Supersports is more than capable of cinematic, tire-smoking action. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 produces 657 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, but more importantly, all of that power is sent to the rear wheels. This is the first Continental GT capable of proper burnouts, donuts, and drifting.

The car used for the video was stock except for a couple of key modifications. Software changes were made to allow use of the brake and throttle pedals at the same time, and a hydraulic handbrake was installed. The name “Mildred” on the brake lever is a nod to Mildred Mary Petre, a record-breaking racer and pilot of the 1920s. The Supersports was developed in her honor under the codename “Project Mildred.”

The roughly three-minute video includes plenty of action and vehicular cameos. Most notable is Bentley’s upcoming electric SUV, which appears twice. It shows up in camouflaged form toward the beginning of the video, and under a cover near the end, where we get a brief glimpse of a wheel.

Supersports: FULL SEND with Travis Pastrana

Bentley also emptied its heritage vault for this video. Continental GT3 race cars, the Le Mans-winning Speed 8, Bentayga, and Continental GT Pikes Peak racers, and a convoy of 1920s Bentleys all make appearances. The EXP 15 concept also makes a brief cameo, while the final production Brooklands coupe from 2010 does an impressive burnout. Those rear tires needed to be replaced anyway, according to the PR copy.

Finally, all three previous Bentley Supersports appear, including an original 1925 3 Liter Super Sports (spelled as two words), of which just 18 were built. That was the first Bentley capable of 100 mph, setting the precedent for modern versions based on the Continental GT appearing in 2009 and 2017. The new Supersports won’t be as powerful as its predecessor, which had a twin-turbo, 6.0-liter W12 generating 700 hp. But it will be rarer, with just 500 cars planned (all sold out), and, thanks to rear-wheel drive, a lot more fun.

