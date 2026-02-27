BMW Just Leaked Unannounced M Cars on Its Own Website

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Though it doesn’t happen quite as often as it used to, sometimes, if you catch an automaker’s website when the stars align, you’ll see something not quite meant for your eyes. BMW is preparing some new M and M Performance models, and it’s already begun laying the groundwork online, as the good people over at BMWBlog have noticed.

The shop.bmwusa.com site was briefly updated with details of a 2027 M2 xDrive and M350xDrive, according to the outlet. The former is, of course, the all-wheel-drive version of the popular sports coupe; the latter figures to be the top-flight version of the new, Neue Klasse 3 Series until the next proper M3 arrives later, likely for 2028. It’s worth noting that, at the time of this article’s publication, the Shop site is down; attempting to visit it results in an error.

It seems that while the M2’s page had a configurator-like image of the car, the M350’s had no such picture. That’s honestly disappointing because we’ve been very interested to know how the refreshing design of BMW’s Neue Klasse sedan concept will translate to production. Neither page had specs or pricing either, so we’re left to our own imaginations on those, too.

Don’t expect the xDrive flavor of the M2 to look really any different from the rear-wheel-drive one. Beverly Braga

If you have any concerns that these xDrive variants foretell a lack of rear-wheel-drive counterparts, don’t; BMWBlog assures us that the good old manual and RWD M2 will continue, and the 3 will remain RWD in its cheaper trims as well.

We may be waiting some months for official confirmations of these prematurely introduced vehicles, though. Being 2027 models, they won’t launch until close to the end of the year, but we should at least get that peek at the next generation of BMW’s bread-and-butter sedan over the summer.

