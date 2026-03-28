Japenese F1 Fans Are on Another Level

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The Japanese Grand Prix is one of the most beloved in the Formula 1 calendar, and there’s a good reason for it. Suzuka Circuit, where the GP is held every year, is an old-school driver’s track that’s challenging for both pilots and machines—and not to mention, the only F1 circuit that crosses over itself to make a figure eight.

Then there are the iconic moments it’s generated over the years, such as the famous Kimi Raikkonen pass on the outside of Turn 1, also on Turn 1 the Senna-Prost (Ferrari) crash, and perhaps the most infamous one: the Senna-Prost chicane crash while both were driving for McLaren. That said, one of the best qualities of the Japanese Grand Prix is its fans.

Jerry Perez

I’m lucky to have attended many F1 races across the world since I was a little kid, and I’ve seen loads of loving fans. However, this year I ventured to Suzuka for my first Japanese GP, and the level of passion I’ve witnessed Thursday and Friday (arguably the two slowest days of the race weekend) has simply blown me away. Saturday was a complete madhouse, as will be tomorrow, Sunday.

The crowds on Thursday were unreal, and there wasn’t even any action on the track that day. On Friday, crowds were exponentially bigger, and so was their passion. Everything from old folks to young kids—heck, even babies—were dressed to the nines in support of their favorite drivers.

Jerry Perez

It may come as no surprise to you that my favorite were the many Ayrton Sennas I came across. Most of them were the McLaren versions, but there were also a few Williams-era Ayrtons. Then there were the clever hats, whether they were full cars mounted on people’s heads or rear wings, or Mario Kart costumes. Fans aren’t only extremely passionate, but also crafty and creative.

While there were loads of fans rooting for Ferrari, there’s no overlooking the local support for Honda; the track is owned by the automaker, and it’s part of a great complex of Honda-sponsored activities and venues. The overwhelming majority wore some sort of Honda gear, whether it was plain Honda, HRC, McLaren Honda, Red Bull Honda, or, despite their recent woes, loads of Aston Martin Honda gear.

If you’re a hardcore fan looking for a lovely (and distinct) F1 experience, I couldn’t recommend the Japanese Grand Prix enough.

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