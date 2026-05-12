‘If You Don’t Like It, You Don’t Have to Watch’: Nico Hulkenberg Talks 2026 Rules and Audi’s F1 Fight

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Nothing else has been discussed more this Formula 1 season than the new-for-2026 regulations. So much so that the uproar from drivers and fans alike led the FIA to roll out a series of tweaks to improve the situation. Then, nothing else has been discussed more than those changes. And to cap it all off, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem then dropped the V8 bombshell during the Miami Grand Prix, which we got all the juicy deets. Isn’t there something else to talk about?

Yes, there is. For starters, there are two new teams on the grid—one of them is a storied German automaker that’s conquered some of the most grueling racing disciplines, and the other is a brand-new American team that fought tooth and nail to earn its place on the grid. On top of all that, there is a near-perfect mix of veteran and rookie drivers fighting for points every race. And regardless if you agree with the how, the fact is that on-track action (passing, battles, oddball pit strategies) is way, way up.

Chris Graythen, John Phillips via Getty, Audi F1 Team

Because of that, and more, veteran racer Nico Hulkenberg believes that today’s complaints around the regulations are nothing new. During a sit-down with the Audi F1 driver ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, we discussed several topics making headlines, but specifically, I asked Hulkenberg what he would tell the fan who only complains about today’s problems in F1. He had this to say:

“To be honest, it’s always been like that in F1, hasn’t it? F1 is about leading in technology, and you have to go with the times,” Hulkenberg told The Drive. “If you look at the automotive industry 5 years ago, 10 years ago, it’s different now; it has changed.

“I think when you look at the racing now, the first three races we’ve had [in 2026], it’s been entertaining. It’s been good to watch with plenty of on-track action. And I mean, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to watch,” added Hulkenberg.

I’m glad he said it, becuase I’d be lying if I said didn’t feel that way myself. I’ve been watching and attending F1 races for over three decades, and I wholeheartedly agree with most fans that there are major issues to correct, rules to tweak, and procedures to overhaul, but I can also appreciate the product that F1 sells today. Whether you watch on TV or in person, it’s the most well-rounded spectacle we’ve ever had. And looking toward the end of the decade, when FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says V8s will return, things only look better.

Icon Sportswire via Getty

“F1 is evolving all the time,” said Hulkenberg. “Obviously, you have these purists that love the old school and the sound of a naturally aspirated V10 and V12—including myself!—but the reality is that it doesn’t work like that.

“A few years ago, sustainability was a huge topic, now less so,” he added. “But, you know, I kind of feel like F1 and its rulemakers were pushed a little bit in that direction to stay with current times. If you want to stay up to date and be a legit business and entertainment model, you have to go down that road.”

I love Hulkenberg’s honesty, but most of all, I appreciate that it comes from a place of love for the sport, and of course, his career. He nor anyone else wants to alienate fans by saying, “If you don’t like it, don’t watch.” It’s more about focusing on what’s good while also chasing improvements on what’s not.

After 272 race starts, and frankly, his fair share of bad luck and underperforming teams over the years, the 38-year-old German is finally in a position to start fresh with Audi, a team that, without a doubt, has all the resources necessary to eventually dominate the sport.

Andrin Fretz, Andy Hone via Audi F1 Team

To wrap up, I asked Hulkenberg if he was enjoying himself, the team, and the car at this moment. His answer highlighted his positive mindset, which has certainly played a major role in staying in F1 for 26 years now.

“Yeah, I am enjoying myself. I think it’s about relearning, and you have to adapt and adjust yourself to things,” he answered. “Now it’s still in these early stages when things are still quite new. There’s a very steep learning curve for us and everyone else, but I enjoy that aspect; working with the engineers and the team to find the little edge in them. Obviously, I missed the first race due to problems, but we’ve been 11th twice since.

“We have not yet fully optimized everything, especially on the power unit side, but we obviously started from zero, so it’s already quite impressive for me what Audi has done and how competitive we are.

“I’m very optimistic and hopeful, and, for me, it’s great to be part of this story with this great German brand,” added Hulkenberg. “It’s all to play for.”

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com