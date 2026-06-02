The 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla Is Not a Hot Hatch for Everybody

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It’s been a while since Toyota first teased a sharper GR Corolla “born on the track”—more than a year, in fact. Today, it finally spilled the goods, unveiling the 2026 GRMN Corolla. The “MN” part stands for “Masters of the Nürburgring,” and while Toyota has built some GRMN-badged vehicles before, this will be the very first one sold in the U.S. Don’t get carried away with expectations, though, because this is very much the hot hatch you know and probably love, only with a few upgrades that either won’t matter to or make it actively worse for most people.

So, first off and most obviously, multiple body panels on the car have been reshaped to maximize aerodynamic grip; those include the hood and front fenders, which have additional ducts, plus new canards and a big rear wing. That wing is not only adjustable but made of carbon fiber, and the latter applies to the hood and fenders, too.

That’s a great start, but to optimize performance on the ‘Ring, there was no way the GR Corolla was getting by without some dynamics tweaks. The shock absorbers on the GRMN are exclusive to this car, and designed for the Nordschleife’s vertical loads and copious bumps. The electric power steering has also been adjusted to supply enough torque suitable for high-g-force corners, of which the Green Hell has a few. Torque distribution for the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system is optimized for straights in particular, and you’ll find very sticky 245/40ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires on all corners.

When you see a development mule with mismatched body panels, you know this thing has got to be legit. Toyota

Powertrain changes are relatively light, though appreciated. The GRMN makes 7 lb-ft more than the standard 2026 model, bumping output to 302 lb-ft. Horsepower is unchanged. A new intercooler spray system is designed to support extended track sessions, further mitigating a gripe many had of the early examples of the hot hatch, which were quite limited in the cooling department. Every GRMN Corolla is equipped with a six-speed manual.

Oh—and there are no rear seats. Yes, once again, a special GR Corolla with Akio Toyoda’s blessing lacks a passenger bench, which works out to a weight savings of 66 pounds. Inside, the hatch’s spartan interior has been trimmed with flashes of red upholstery and belts, plus suede on the seats, steering wheel, shifter, and e-brake.

Toyota

As the owner of a 2024 model, honestly the thing I’m most jealous of in here is that the scratch-magnet piano black trim formerly adorning the center tunnel is now an aesthetically pleasing—and I’m sure harder-wearing—slightly-glittery matte surface.

Naturally, you may be wondering about price and how many of these Toyota will even make. Back when the Morizo was a thing, the company sold just 200 of ’em. We don’t have an answer to either question yet. There is also the matter of the GR Corolla Morizo RR, another, entirely different spec that Toyota is also apparently developing, that matches aspects of the GRMN, but retains all five seats and will be fitted with the 8-speed Direct Automatic Transmission. Considering that one wasn’t even mentioned in Toyota’s American press release, we’re less sure that one will be making it stateside.

The Toyota GR Corolla Morizo RR, still in development. Toyota

Overall, I’m split on the GRMN Corolla. On one hand, it’s hard to be frustrated with it, because it is precisely what it claims to be—a GR Corolla with very nerdy tweaks designed to bring out its best on the world’s most famous racetrack. That’s cool, but it also, arguably, didn’t deserve the year-plus run-up teasing that Toyota lavished on it. It’s a GR Corolla “RS,” a “Superleggera,” a track version.

The removal of the rear bench is once again a silly but also very meaningful change, because it instantly jettisons the GRMN from thoughtless purchase for the deep-pocketed to a vehicle for a very specific customer, laser-focused for one purpose, and one purpose only. This isn’t a practical car by any stretch, and therefore not your typical hot hatch.

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