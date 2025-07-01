Toyota’s Even Hotter GR Yaris Hints at the GR Corolla’s Future

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

One thing I really appreciate about Toyota’s GR hot hatches is that even though they haven’t been around very long, the automaker has given them plenty of updates over that short time. The GR Corolla, for example, got more torque, better cooling, and an available automatic transmission just two years after its debut. In fact, many of the pre-refresh Corolla’s improvements were brought back around to the GR Yaris, so that our friends on the other side of the pond wouldn’t miss out. And now, Toyota has unveiled a new special edition Yaris that looks pretty sweet, and could tease what’s next for the Corolla.

It’s called the GR Yaris Aero Performance, and, just like the name hints, most of the changes here are visible from the outside. There’s that big adjustable rear wing; a cooling vent on the hood; a front splitter; ducts on the trailing edges of the front fenders and the rear bumper; and an underfloor cover to optimize airflow. Toyota says that these parts were all developed from insights the company gained campaigning the Yaris in Japan’s Super Taikyu racing series, as well as the Japanese Rally Championship.

Toyota showed the GR Yaris Aero Performance in public for the first time at the WRC Acropolis Rally in Greece last weekend. Nikos Karanikolas/Toyota

That vented hood in particular came from the world of rallying, and helps the little 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder breathe during hard driving. If you compare the current GR Yaris to the original, you’ll note that the front bumper on the refreshed model already leaves far more room for air to pass through, and this tweak enhances that even further.

But my favorite touch has to be that adjustable wing, which is now just as functional as it is mean-looking. The “GR-Four” embossed into the uprights is a nice touch.

Now, if we look at that hardcore GR Corolla Toyota teased some months back, you’ll note a few of the items on this Yaris appeared on that vehicle as well. There was a big wing, also shrouded by camouflage, plus a new hood with a deep center vent. Not to mention, a hatch with a silhouette suspiciously like it has been observed lapping the Nürburgring since late last year.

That spicier GR Corolla has been unofficially nicknamed the “GRMN” model, a label that Toyota has historically used for some overseas high-performance models tuned for the Green Hell. Should this Corolla—which also appeared to lack a backseat—carry that badge upon its full debut this fall, it’d be the first Gazoo Racing product to do so in the U.S. and Canada. There is indeed much to look forward to in the world of all-wheel-drive Toyota sports cars.

“Born on the track, this vehicle is expected to have improved aerodynamic performance, a bump in torque, and unique tuning,” Toyota said of this GR Corolla development vehicle back in April. Toyota

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com