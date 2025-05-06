You Can Get Glossy White Wheels on the 2026 Toyota Corolla Hatch

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Whenever I get upset with the state of the world, I like to remind myself that whatever force has guided us here obviously has a sense of humor. What else could explain Toyota‘s transformation from the big kahuna of beige into one of the most reliable sources of fun and interesting new cars for several years running? And they’re at it again, folks.

Before you get too excited, no—this isn’t a GR Corolla with a business-casual makeover. Meet the 2026 Corolla Hatchback FX Edition. It’s taking the place of the Nightshade Edition this year, and while it won’t do anything for your Corolla’s performance, it does make for one undeniably eye-catching package. The “Inferno” finish shown here is pretty sweet on its own, but the contrasting wheels are what we’re most interested in. The FX’s 18-inch rims are finished in gloss white and fitted with black lug nuts, matching the FX’s blacked-out badges and vented wing.

White wheels aren’t unheard of, of course, but they’re certainly exceptions in a world of grey, silver, and black finishes. Off the top of our heads, we can name a couple from Ford (Mach-E Rally, Bronco Heritage Editions), while both Land Rover and Porsche have introduced white finishes on some styles. Needless to say, it’s not exactly a mainstream offering, and at least this Corolla hatch figures to be one of the cheaper vehicles to offer the privilege.

Toyota

Inside, the FX Edition gets the upgraded Sport Touring seat package (the same suede-trimmed thrones available in the spicier GR) and orange contrast details and stitching throughout. And if orange isn’t your thing, Toyota will offer the FX Edition in two less tropical colors dubbed “Ice Cap” (previously offered on the GR Corolla) and “Blue Crush Metallic”—a white and deep blue, respectively. I know what you’re thinking: White on white? In this economy? Better invest in some cleaning products. [Ed. note: Could be worse—you could slap these on the brake dust factory that is the GR Corolla. Ask me how I know.]

Toyota

Speaking of which, Toyota has not yet named a price for the FX Edition, but it has set a limit on how many of them will come stateside: 1,600. And that’s not 1,600 per color, mind you, just 1,600, period. Pricing will be revealed closer to the car’s on-sale date later this fall.

