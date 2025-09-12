Toyota Corolla GRMN Leak Reveals Carbon Hood, Gold Wheels, and Hardcore Seats

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Toyota started teasing a hotter version of the GR Corolla back in the spring, which was surprisingly early given that the vehicle still hasn’t been officially revealed. Perhaps the company chose that route to get ahead of leaks, which are now rolling in with full force as uncamouflaged photos and videos of the car are reaching the internet.

The hot hatch seen here was apparently captured at a Toyota dealer event before being shared on the GR Corolla Forum, and it seems pretty authentic to a supposed upcoming GRMN model. The aggressive fender vents correspond to those from Toyota’s official media back in the spring, as do the winglets at the edges of the front bumper. With the wrap off, we can see that the vented hood is made of visible carbon twill, like a tuner car from 20 years ago. On the back, there’s that large rear wing and a GRMN badge, leaving no doubt as to what this GR Corolla will be dubbed.

The leaker even panned around the interior, which revealed a few more important details. Just like on the Morizo Edition, the GRMN will have no rear seat, something we spotted in earlier pictures. The steering wheel and shift boot again look to be clad in suede, which isn’t the case for normal GR Corollas. But the biggest surprise is the seats; they’re completely different from the thrones in mass-market versions of the car. They’ve got more hardcore bolstering and certainly look more like those of a race car, rather than a street car. You can see all of this in the video below.

Oh, and we shouldn’t overlook the fact that the wheels are gold. They appear to be the same forged rims that the car was previously offered with, now in a different shade.

What these leaks, of course, do not tell us is what Toyota has planned under the hood of the Corolla GRMN. Right now, the GR Corolla’s turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder makes 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It is a pretty highly-stressed mill, but Toyota did hint at “a bump in torque” back in April. The GRMN could also be fitted with the Morizo’s gearbox, with its shorter gear ratios built for the track.

Whatever the more aggressive exterior conceals, we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out. The spring teaser encouraged us to “stay tuned for more information in Fall 2025.” Sure, everyone feels like autumn kicks in the day after Labor Day, but it’s actually just 10 days away.

