Cadillac’s Miami F1 Livery Is a Black-and-White Beauty

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If you’re a Formula 1 or just racing fan in general, you probably can’t avoid the deluge of social media marketing happening right now around the Miami Grand Prix. Luckily, not everything is silly collabs with coffee shops, branded sneakers, or Teletubby-like racing suits (looking at you, Mercedes). No, some Miami-exclusive content is actually sick, such as Cadillac’s new livery.

The sweet-looking design commemorates the team’s first race on American soil, which, frankly, is a big deal. With F1 being a global sport—and the other “American” team never really playing that card—it’s easy to forget just how monumental it is for an F1 team to race at home, especially for the thousands of extended team members involved with the project and General Motors.

My favorite aspect of the Stars and Stripes motif is its simplicity. It’s not shouty or needlessly complicated, highlighting that less sometimes truly is more. And really, Cassidy Towriss, the team’s Chief Brand Advisor, said it best: “The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s special Miami Grand Prix livery is a natural extension and speaks without excess. It’s deliberate and confident.

“This is our first home race, and it mattered to us that fans still recognize what they’ve come to know. I can’t wait for the crowd to see it on track for the first time. There’s no place like home,” she added.

Knowing Cassidy’s impeccable style and eye for design, it wouldn’t surprise me if she had a heavy influence on the livery itself.

Cadillac F1 drivers Checo Perez and Valtteri Bottas will also wear Miami-specific suits this weekend, though the team is playing those designs close to its chest, as I haven’t seen anything on social media just yet. Follow me on Instagram, where I’ll be uploading Miami F1 content all weekend directly from the track.

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