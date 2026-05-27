Alpine F1 Will Become ‘Gucci Racing’ in 2027

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It turns out the rumors were true: Italian fashion powerhouse Gucci is entering Formula 1, and with the French, of all teams. Alpine will officially be called Gucci Racing Alpine F1 Team starting in 2027. No livery was revealed, but I gotta admit I’m looking forward to it.

Alpine, known for its catchy blue-and-pink BWT livery, just inked a contract with Gucci, though the length or value was not disclosed. It’s known that the deal was largely facilitated by former Alpine CEO Luca de Meo, who now heads Kering, the brand conglomerate that owns the Italian fashion house.

By all means, this is a big deal for Alpine, but also for F1. In its decades-long quest to grow its global exposure and brand identity, and to make itself more relevant to a younger, more diverse audience, Gucci is an enormous get. The iconic fashion brand is known for its Italian heritage and for pushing the boundaries of what’s considered “conventional” in the world of haute couture. It’s a brand that resonates with teenagers as well as seniors, and, perhaps more importantly, it does so regardless of whether they can afford its products. It’s an aspirational brand.

Much like LVMH’s enormous involvement in F1 through its TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton, and Moet brand advertising, Gucci will attempt to capitalize on F1’s enormous growth since the pandemic, especially in the North American market.

“Gucci becomes the first luxury fashion house to serve as Title Partner in Formula One. That reflects our ambition for the brand and the role we want Gucci to play on this stage,” said Francesca Bellettini, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gucci. “Formula One represents today a unique convergence of performance, culture, and global reach, and Alpine Formula One Team is the right partner to bring this vision to life.”

The team’s infamous leader, Flavio Briatore, had the following to say: “Partnering with a prestigious brand of Gucci’s caliber in F1 as title partner is something I am incredibly proud of. Not only that, but I am also excited about the possibilities the partnership with Gucci brings and the great things we can achieve together at a global level. The Enstone Team has a history of doing things differently to others and has previously shown that fashion can finish first in Formula One.”

Alpine is currently the meat in a Red Bull sandwich, ranked fifth in the constructors’ championship with 35 points, 14 points ahead of Racing Bulls and 22 points behind Red Bull Racing.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com