Adrian Newey Stepping Down as Aston F1 Team Boss After Just 4 Months: Report

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Aston Martin’s trajectory in Formula 1 has been rather volatile since it joined the championship in 2021. Under Lawrence Stroll’s ownership, the team has largely underperformed due to organizational and technical challenges, though it has shown several flashes of brilliance over the last five years, primarily thanks to its star driver, Fernando Alonso. It appears the volatility will continue, as team principal Adrian Newey will reportedly vacate his position after just four months on the job.

According to Motorsport.com, Newey is set to step down from his role to focus exclusively on technical matters. While the report does not mention timing nor a primary reason for the change, it’s clear that the team’s inability to finish a full race distance is Primary Objective Number One. And while Honda has faced the PU issues head-on and worked overtime to find “countermeasures” over the last two races, Aston’s management has been relatively quiet about the car’s overall design and how it may have proven difficult to adapt to Honda’s equipment.

It’s likely that, after two races and loads of testing, the team has decided to let Newey focus on what he does best: deciphering the technical challenges plaguing the car, power unit aside.

The report also claims that current Audi F1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley is set to replace Newey, after likely being endorsed by him. The two shared a long and successful tenure at Red Bull Racing, so Newey is more than familiar with Wheatley’s leadership.

NurPhoto via Getty

While there is some credence to the rumor about Wheatley’s move, given their past, the same would apply to most high-value personnel in the F1 paddock. Likewise, the report sort of contradicts itself by first mentioning that this is happening, but later claiming that the move from Audi to Aston would “depend” on Wehatley’s contract.

An Audi F1 spokesperson gave The Drive the following statement: “We are aware of the recent media reports. There is no official update from our side at this point in time, and we do not comment on speculation.”

Whatever the changes will be, with the Japanese Grand Prix coming up next weekend, Aston—and possibly Audi—will likely make an announcement in the coming days.

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