Cadillac F1 Boss: ‘No Reason Why’ Team Can’t Hire an American Driver

Now that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team has received the green light from the FIA and F1 to join the grid in 2026, the Indiana-based organization and its leaders must work overtime to build a competitive package. A key part of that package will be selecting new racing drivers for the team’s maiden season, and the elephant in the room is (and has been) whether it will employ the services of an American racer.

In a Monday press conference attended by The Drive, newly-selected team principal Graeme Lowdon reiterated that Cadillac F1 was an American team, headquartered in America, and powered by American engines. When asked about its future drivers, the Brit and former F1 team executive explained that he’s lucky there are many “good drivers available out there,” and that they will be hired on merit.

“There’s no reason why an American driver can’t be selected on merit—I think it’s something fans would like to see,” said Lowdon. “I see no reason why that can’t happen. It’s gotta be on merit. We’ve got a job to do here.”

With roughly 10 months to go until an official team unveiling and a year out from its first-ever grand prix, Lowdon has his work cut out. Andretti Global HQ in Fishers, Indiana is nearing completion, the team has made important hires such as F1 technical guru Pat Symonds, and overall has favored senior personalities with loads of experience instead of young up-and-comers.

“You can see we value experience from the way we’re putting the rest of the team together,” Lowdon added. “Just being part of F1 is not the objective. We need to be a meaningful part of the sport, but we’re aware that can take time.”

The names of various current and former drivers were brought up by reporters during the Q&A, with the likes of Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, and Logan Sargeant repeatedly popping up. Lowdon avoided focusing on any names, but confirmed that it’s talking to both active drivers currently on the grid as well as some off the grid.

“It’s important to talk to a number of potential candidates. Do we see experienced capable drivers, very talented drivers who are currently on the grid? Yes we do,” he added. “We’ve only been able to start communications very recently.”

When I specifically asked if he believed IndyCar drivers (from Andretti) or WEC drivers (from Cadillac) had what it takes to jump into F1, Lowdown didn’t provide a straight answer. Instead, he explained that Cadillac F1 was looking for a driver to fit a specific mold or blueprint the team required—and answering whether an IndyCar driver or WEC driver was good enough for F1 wasn’t as straightforward.

