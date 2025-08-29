F1’s Summer Break Is Over. Who Will Rule the Second Half?

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Welcome! Class is in session again. And while younger Formula 1 fans are obsessed with seeing what their favorite drivers did over the summer break—because apparently some still crave influencer-style photos of trips in yachts and private jets—the only thing that really matters is how the pecking order will shake out for the second half of the 2025 season.

Before we get to that, let’s take a quick look at the last few races before the summer break. Three words: The McLaren Show, courtesy of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri (or is that 10?). The Woking squad has won the previous four races in a row—Norris in Austria, Norris in Great Britain, Piastri in Belgium, and Norris again in Hungary. You have to look all the way back to the Canadian GP in June to see a non-McLaren win on the board, and that was Mercedes’ George Russell.

In fact, there have only been three non-McLaren winners this year: Russell in Montreal and Max Verstappen in Japan and Emilia Romagna. Will we see another name added to this list at Zandvoort this weekend?

The likely answer is no. From a performance point of view, McLaren is on a completely different level than the rest of the field, and unlike most teams that get a few good breaks here and there, it’s actually learned how to maximize that advantage.

Andrew Ferraro – Formula 1 Jakub Porzycki

However, despite the mandatory summer shutdown, several teams brought minor updates to Zandvoort along with truckloads of hope. Red Bull, for example, is bringing a tweaked front wing with extended chords that will supposedly adapt to the unique Dutch circuit, according to Planet F1. Alpine, too, has fitted a new rear end to its car, which sports new ducts and winglets for better brake cooling and wake management.

Lastly, Sauber is also debuting some components, with a new rear brake duct vane, which is supposed to improve flow through the diffuser and around the rear wheels. And speaking of Sauber, I recently had the chance to sit down and chat with team principal Jonathan Wheatley, who will transition into Audi F1’s team boss next year. You can read the interview here.

Another perhaps unexpected sign that McLaren will continue to rule is that, unlike many drivers today, both Norris and Pisatri have kept their cars on the tarmac. Lewis Hamilton suffered two spins in FP1 but was able to avoid hitting the wall, while Verstappen beached it in the gravel outside Turn 1 after locking up and going off. Drivers didn’t fare much better in FP2, with not one but two red flags, one caused by Williams’ Alex Albon and the other a heavy crash by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

With Norris and McLaren setting the pace for both practice sessions, and Piastri coming in second or third too, it’s hard to imagine things being much different for the second half of the season. And while most fans are likely excited about Red Bull’s reign officially coming to an end, all I can do is hope for an exciting final half of the year, regardless of team or driver.

What about you?

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com