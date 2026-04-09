What Does Lambiase’s Exit From Red Bull Say About Verstappen’s F1 Future?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Dutch journalist Jacky Martens took to Formula 1 photographer Kym Illman’s podcast Thursday morning to confirm a bombshell that’s been rumored for several months: Gianpiero Lambiase, better known as Max Verstappen‘s engineer, is leaving Red Bull at the end of 2027 to join McLaren.

Like Mercedes’ “Bono,” Lambiase has reached Superstar Engineer level over the years due to his winning relationship with Verstappen. This has made him the target of poaching efforts by several teams across the paddock, including Aston Martin, Williams, McLaren, and even Ferrari. As I typed this, McLaren issued a statement confirming Lambiase’s arrival to the team and his position as Chief Racing Officer. He will report directly to team principal Andrea Stella.

While that’s good and all for the Italian’s career and bank account, the question that really matters here is: what about Super Max?

Mark Thompson via Getty

It’s obvious that things aren’t going well at Red Bull right now. Verstappen is frustrated, and that’s understandable behavior for a four-time F1 champ. Is he frustrated enough to jump ship? I think the answer is, yes. However, it will come down to the car’s performance between Miami and the mandatory summer break. If things don’t improve drastically by then, I predict Verstappen will make a tough decision about his future at Red Bull over the shutdown. The pressure is now on Laurent Mekies to perform.

However, to even think that the Milton Keynes squad won’t turn things around would be a huge mistake. It’s more about how quickly it can do it? Surely it’s in the middle of regrouping, adapting, and improving as I type this—especially given the unexpected month-long break due to the canceled Middle Eastern races.

Kym Illman via Getty

Verstappen has several options available to him should he want to continue racing in F1. Really, just about every team down the pit lane would pawn every asset they own—and then some—to lure him in. I believe the biggest threat to Red Bull is Mercedes. Toto Wolff hasn’t been shy about his desire to sign Verstappen. Who’d lose the most with that move? George Russell, of course. The Brit has endured a topsy-turvy stay in Brackley, with management often making him wait until the last minute to up his contract. Now that he is being overshadowed by his teammate and rising star, the very lovable Kimi Antonelli, who, at 19, represents the team’s future, there’s more reason to believe Wolff will mobilize to sign Verstappen.

What about Aston Martin? Will Lawrence Stroll finally realize that one of his two drivers needs to vacate their seat to make room for someone who can move the organization forward? Will that driver be his own son, who will start racing GT cars soon, or will it be new-dad Fernando Alonso? Regardless, it would take a lot of convincing and an eye-watering salary to close Verstappen’s management and himself, especially given its current struggles with Honda. But then again, is there anything Daddy Stroll can’t do?

What do you think Lambiase’s exit says about Verstappen’s future?