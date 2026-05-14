I Guess I’m Buying Red Bull F1 Crocs Now

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

That’s what a younger Jerry would’ve said. But now, I probably would be a bit embarrassed to walk around with little Red Bull Formula 1 cars on my feet. I guess I’m just old now. Either way, I’m sure there are tons of people out there ready to pounce on the new collab between Red Bull Racing and Crocs. Are most of them kids? Probably so. But hey, a sale is a sale, and that’s the whole point of these collabs.

The Milton Keynes-based team released a funny little video on social to announce the new partnership, showing a team member “slipping” into a Croc and speeding away. In fact, the Croc looks more like a car bed than a Croc. You can see the video below.

Per the official Crocs website, there are two models available: the Red Bull Racing Classic Runner and the Crocband Clog. The former is the more conservative of the bunch, looking more like a normal pair of Crocs but in team colors (I think it includes some Jibbitz charms, though putting those on is optional). The latter is the more childish one, and it reminds me a lot of the Lightning McQueen Crocs from a few years back. The Classic Runner will set you back $85, and the Crocband Clog $95. If you just want the RBR Jibbitz charms by themselves, those are $20. For what it’s worth, this is the most I’ve ever written the word Croc or Jibbitz in my 39 years of life.

Also, if Red Bull could show us a photo of Max Verstappen wearing these, I’d really appreciate it.

Crocs, RBR

The Red Bull Racing Crocs go on sale May 21, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. If they’re anything like other special edition models, they’ll probably sell out right away.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com