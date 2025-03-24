Lawson’s Bad Start Is a Symptom of Red Bull F1’s Problems, Not the Cause

The Red Bull team is built to serve Max Verstappen's every need, but the new F1 season has shown it desperately needs two drivers scoring points.

By Olivia Hicks

Updated 9 Hours Ago

Two-hundred-and-sixteen minutes in Australia and 206 in China: Liam Lawson has raced his RB21 a grand total of just seven hours in 2025. Even before the 23-year-old’s face could be etched onto an 8.4-ounce can of Red Bull, his Formula 1 seat is already up for grabs.

At Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix, the New Zealander aimed to have a better race than his season debut in Melbourne last week where he failed to qualify past the first round and was one of six drivers to retire on race day. 

In Shanghai, conforming to the sharp contortions of the No. 30 Red Bull proved just as difficult. A Q1 exit in both qualifying sessions, a 14th-place Sprint finish, a pitlane start, and a points-less feature race result despite three disqualifications was bad enough. But then things took a turn for the worst: the media circus set in. Rumors of Racing Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda replacing Lawson as soon as the next race began swirling. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said talk of a driver swap was “speculative” but that, while Lawson has clear potential, “we’re just not realizing that at the moment.” 

Liam Lawson of New Zealand drives the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 Honda RBPT during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025 in Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, on March 23, 2025. (Photo by Paddocker/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 22: <> during the Sprint/qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)” class=”wp-image-6523794″/></figure> <figure class=SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 23: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 and Oliver Bearman of Great Britain driving the (87) Haas F1 VF-25 Ferrari battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Coming second to Max Verstappen is F1’s least forgiving job. It’s the kind of dream gig most drivers’ yearn for: A seat at a championship-winning team known for doing whatever is necessary to end up on top; a seat at a team that places skill over age and isn’t shackled by legacy. 

But with that chaotic energy comes a cut-throat culture complete with a revolving door of drivers. 

First, it was a 23-year-old Pierre Gasly sliding into Daniel Ricciardo’s seat before returning to the team’s less-performative counterpart, Toro Rosso, in the mid-2019 season. Second, it was Alex Albon, who managed to cross the finish line in the top six in eight of nine races. As the performance gulf widened between Albon and the team’s resident prodigy, he was dropped the following season for a third driver: Sergio “Checo” Pérez. While Pérez lasted longer and matched Verstappen’s pace closer than most, his declining form across 2024 caused near-constant uncertainty about his future at the team. 

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 23: Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)
Now, Lawson is facing the same challenge as so many before him: wrangling the bull. 

Lawson’s two races for Red Bull this March may have placed him 17th in the driver standings, but his brief two stints stepping in mid-season have proved somewhat fruitful. He finished within the points in one of five races for AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) while replacing an injured Ricciardo in 2023 and collected four points in six races the following season. However, he was consistently out-qualified and out-performed by his teammate Tsunoda. 

It’s not necessarily the Kiwi, but rather the car at the core of the rotten can. 

It’s important to understand that Red Bull, like its razor-sharp brand identity, has a car that is hard to handle. While the knife’s-edge design favors Verstappen’s fast hands, it makes catching up to the team’s No. 1 driver near-impossible. Albon likened the car to playing a video game with the sensitivity settings turned up to the max. “You move that mouse, and it’s just darting across the screen everywhere, that’s how it feels. It becomes so sharp that it makes you a little bit tense,” the now-Williams driver said in a podcast interview. “It’s eye-wateringly sharp.”

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Dr Helmut Marko, Team Consultant of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Gianpiero Lambiase, Head of Racing of Oracle Red Bull Racing in the garage during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
Former Red Bull drivers have all bemoaned the car’s touchiness, made sharper at Verstappen’s request. But with the Dutch driver’s 30-second lead over the field in 2023, scrapping a design concept that positioned the team in clear championship contention was a suggestion easily brushed aside. In 2023 alone, Verstappen amassed over a third of his teammate’s total career points and, in 2024, he collected nearly three times as many points as Pérez. Red Bull won the World Constructors’ Championship two years in a row, but, in 2023, Verstappen’s 575 points were enough to win the constructors’ trophy without a teammate.

The energy drink giant that upset the paddock when it entered the sport in 2005 has broken a slew of records in the sport’s meticulously counted history book, thanks to Verstappen. But it has steered toward a tipping point since the beginning of 2024. With just as much upheaval off track—sexual misconduct allegations against Horner and a slew of personnel leaving, including the sport’s storied designer Adrian Newey—as on, it was difficult not to peer over Red Bull’s peak and anticipate a rapid descent.

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 26: Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing walk in the Pitlane during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 23: Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko speak in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jayce Illman/Getty Images)
Horner insisted over the race weekend that the team doesn’t build cars around one specific driver, but in the midst of the Dutch driver’s flailing form as McLaren ascended to win the first two races of the 2025 season, when does a well-performing second Red Bull seat become vital? And when does the team return to the drawing board to make that a reality?

Whether Tsunoda swaps his, often faster, Racing Bull for a navy blue car in dire need of a time machine back to 2023, it’s a reminder of how cruel the sport can be. Nothing is owed, and time—the margins that separate the good from the great—is borrowed.

For many Red Bull drivers slotting into that second seat, time is not on their side. “It’s just time,” Lawson said following Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix. “Unfortunately, I don’t really have time.”

