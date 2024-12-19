Liam Lawson Will Race for Red Bull F1 in 2025

Not even 24 hours after the announcement of Sergio Perez’s departure from Red Bull Racing, the Formula 1 team announced that Liam Lawson will fulfill its second seat for 2025.

Team principal Christian Horner said earlier this week that Perez’s replacement would be one of the two RB drivers, Yuki Tsunoda or Lawson. However, with Honda’s moral and financial support—and a promising test after the Abu Dhabi GP—it really seemed like Tsunoda would be the one. Now we know that he won’t.

“To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing driver is a lifelong dream for me,” said Lawson to the media. “This is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old. It’s been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.

“I also want to thank, Christian [Horner, Helmut [Marko] and the whole Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to work alongside Max [Verstappen] and learn from a World Champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going!”

Another surprise in Red Bull’s string of breaking news is the timing. Perez’s announcement was known to be imminent, but it was believed that confirmation of his replacement would arrive in the new year, ahead of pre-season testing. It’s now clear that Red Bull isn’t wasting any time and is arranging all its affairs ahead of the winter holidays.

Lawson’s rise to the mother team wasn’t exactly smooth and he endured his fair share of moments where it seemed like he was throwing the opportunity away. This, combined with Tsunoda’s hunger for a promotion, never made it clear who would partner Verstappen in 2025. However, the New Zealander left a good enough impression while covering Daniel Ricciardo at VCarb in 2023 when the Australian injured his wrist, and again this year when he was sacked after the Singapore round.

Lawson joins a long list of drivers who have partnered (and never quite measured up to) Verstappen, so it will be interesting to see their dynamic once the season gets underway. Surely he will be expected to finish second and pick up whatever wins Verstappen can’t get—but in a team and car that’s fine-tuned for a four-time champion, it’ll be an uphill battle to get used to an entirely new setting ahead of the 2026 rule changes.

