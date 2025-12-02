Yuki Tsunoda Out at Red Bull F1, Isack Hadjar In

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

“Thoughts and Prayers for Yuki Tsunoda’s F1 Career” was the title of my blog when Red Bull Racing announced the Japanese Formula 1 driver would replace Liam Lawson back in March. After just two races with the Milton Keynes squad, Lawson was mercilessly dropped in favor of Tsunoda, whose financial support from Honda was increased to upgrade him from Racing Bulls to RBR. Nine months and 20 disappointing race weekends later, Tsunoda is being downgraded to reserve driver to make room for the hottest rookie in F1: Isack Hadjar.

Both teams from the energy drink empire confirmed their drivers’ moves Tuesday morning, with Red Bull releasing a graphic praising Tsunoda for his efforts and playing up his move to reserve driver as if it weren’t a demotion.

“I’m so grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula 1,” said Hadjar after the announcement. “After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

Clive Rose and Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty

“This year with Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing,” Hadjar said. “I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the team‘s support and preparation. I feel ready to go to Red Bull and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for.“

The ruthless revolving door of drivers at Red Bull has now claimed its latest victim, once again proving that: A.) Tsunoda isn’t a good-enough driver to succeed in that high-pressure environment. B.) Everything and everyone at Red Bull caters to Max Verstappen only. C.) Red Bull will continue to churn and burn through bodies until they find the next Max.

Likewise, the longevity of Hadjar’s career as an F1 driver is now deeply in question, and there are really only two outcomes. Will he capitalize on the promotion and the 2026 rules to become a competitive racer in a short amount of time, or will the RBR bosses run out of patience before he can adjust to the team, the car, the rules, and face the guillotine by the time the F1 circus lands in Japan?

Despite crashing out on the formation lap of his maiden Grand Prix, Hadjar has certainly wowed in his rookie year, proving that he has the emotional strength and skills necessary to survive in the dog-eat-dog world of F1. He’s scored points in 10 races so far and secured his first-ever podium at the Dutch GP this summer. He’s also finished in the top six three times so far.

Let’s just hope that Hadjar doesn’t go the way of so many promising young drivers before him.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com