Yuki Tsunoda Out at Red Bull F1, Isack Hadjar In

After 20 disappointing weekends as Max Verstappen's teammate, Tsunoda is being demoted to reserve driver in 2026. It's now Hadjar's time to shine.

By Jerry Perez

Published

0
SPA, BELGIUM - JULY 27: Isack Hadjar of France and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 27, 2025 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
RUDY CAREZZEVOLI via Getty

“Thoughts and Prayers for Yuki Tsunoda’s F1 Career” was the title of my blog when Red Bull Racing announced the Japanese Formula 1 driver would replace Liam Lawson back in March. After just two races with the Milton Keynes squad, Lawson was mercilessly dropped in favor of Tsunoda, whose financial support from Honda was increased to upgrade him from Racing Bulls to RBR. Nine months and 20 disappointing race weekends later, Tsunoda is being downgraded to reserve driver to make room for the hottest rookie in F1: Isack Hadjar.

Both teams from the energy drink empire confirmed their drivers’ moves Tuesday morning, with Red Bull releasing a graphic praising Tsunoda for his efforts and playing up his move to reserve driver as if it weren’t a demotion.

“I’m so grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula 1,” said Hadjar after the announcement. “After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 31: Third placed Isack Hadjar of France and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls celebrates on the podium with his trophy during the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 31, 2025 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
SPA, BELGIUM - JULY 27: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 leads Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 and Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (30) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 27, 2025 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
Clive Rose and Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty

“This year with Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing,” Hadjar said. “I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the team‘s support and preparation. I feel ready to go to Red Bull and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for.“

The ruthless revolving door of drivers at Red Bull has now claimed its latest victim, once again proving that: A.) Tsunoda isn’t a good-enough driver to succeed in that high-pressure environment. B.) Everything and everyone at Red Bull caters to Max Verstappen only. C.) Red Bull will continue to churn and burn through bodies until they find the next Max.

Likewise, the longevity of Hadjar’s career as an F1 driver is now deeply in question, and there are really only two outcomes. Will he capitalize on the promotion and the 2026 rules to become a competitive racer in a short amount of time, or will the RBR bosses run out of patience before he can adjust to the team, the car, the rules, and face the guillotine by the time the F1 circus lands in Japan?

Despite crashing out on the formation lap of his maiden Grand Prix, Hadjar has certainly wowed in his rookie year, proving that he has the emotional strength and skills necessary to survive in the dog-eat-dog world of F1. He’s scored points in 10 races so far and secured his first-ever podium at the Dutch GP this summer. He’s also finished in the top six three times so far.

Let’s just hope that Hadjar doesn’t go the way of so many promising young drivers before him.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com

Jerry Perez Avatar

Jerry Perez

Deputy Editor

As deputy editor, Jerry draws on a decade of industry experience and a lifelong passion for motorsports to guide The Drive’s short- and long-term coverage.