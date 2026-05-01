Super-Rare F1 Series Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is the Most Powerful Yet

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Cadillac is celebrating its entry into the Formula 1 World Championship this year with a new and incredibly limited variant of the CT5-V Blackwing sport sedan. The new Blackwing F1 Collector Series will be limited to just 26 cars, but they will be the 26 most-powerful V-Series model ever built at the factory, boasting 685 horsepower—17 more than the standard supercharged V8 sport sedan—along with an additional 14 pound-feet of torque.

“For more than 20 years, the V-Series badge has represented an elevation of design, performance and technology tied to the purest expression of passion that exists at the core of the Cadillac brand,” Cadillac said in its announcement.

“As with every CT5-V Blackwing, the F1 Collector Series is engineered to deliver the exhilarating, track-capable performance that has made Cadillac V-Series a benchmark in the luxury performance segment,” Cadillac said.

The kit itself is a celebration of millennial-approved monochromatic aesthetics. The wheels are finished in “Carbon Flash,” the brakes in “Harbor Gray.” The lower carbon fiber bodywork is accented with a “Switchblade Silver” pinstripe and the badges are finished in gloss black. If you’re looking for something colorful, this ain’t it.

And since this is the “F1” Collector Series, FIA iconography abounds. The F1 logo has been stamped into the doors, spoiler, rocker panels, sill plate, supercharger cover, seat upholstery and center console trim. There’s also an FIA logo on the supercharger cover and center console.

The extra power comes from a pulley upgrade and slight supercharger displacement bump. The pulley ratio increased from 3.14 to 3.24, a GM spokesperson told us, and air volume under the supercharger cover increased by 2128cc.

Now for the real nugget: the F1 Collector Series will ship exclusively with a manual transmission. Posers needs not apply.

“The CT5-V Blackwing embodies the very best of Cadillac track-capable performance. With the F1 Collector Series, we’re channeling the energy and innovation of Formula 1 into a road-ready sedan that feels every bit as special as our entry into the sport,” said Mark Reuss, President, General Motors. “Each of the 26 vehicles is curated to be a centerpiece in any collection and a true celebration of Cadillac’s new era in Formula 1.”

The F1 Collector Series will go on sale in mid-2026, Cadillac said. No pricing was announced.

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