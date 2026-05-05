Here’s Why You Don’t Race the Family Yukon at Spectator Drags

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Many of motorsport’s best moments don’t happen at Formula 1 tracks—they happen at spectator drags. I’m talking about the short oval events where fans run what they brung, whether that be a Tesla Cybertruck or the family hauler. What we’re looking at here is an example of the latter, where an overzealous driver was racing his GMC Yukon XL against a single-cab Ford F-150 street truck. It was going well until it wasn’t, and the giant three-row SUV slammed into the wall, shattering the rear glass and sending the spare tire rolling down the track.

Quick, somebody, cue the song!

Colorado National Speedway hosts spectator drag events on the first Saturday of every month. This particular instance took place last weekend, on May 2, with the FloRacing broadcast crew in attendance. While this poor guy’s misfortune would have surely gone viral with some iPhone video either way, having a professional camera and commentator combo on-site made it extra embarrassing.

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The dude was doing a pretty solid job of controlling the extended-wheelbase machine before it got totally loose on ’em. Taking the inside line meant he’d have to keep it pretty tight, and as it broke traction, there was no way to stay on course. The rear end came around, pointing the Yukon’s nose at the infield, but countersteer sent it straight into the wall for the disastrous result that’s since been viewed online tens of thousands of times.

Even though the GMC’s driver’s side was trashed from the headlight to the taillight, the man behind the wheel was reportedly OK. It’s hard to guess how fast he was going when he hit the wall, and I was surprised not to see the airbags deploy. An SUV weighing 6,000 pounds or so, hitting a concrete barrier at any speed, has to hurt.

In the end, I hope they recover well and have another car to drive around in. Otherwise, a big yellow school bus might have just picked up another stop.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com