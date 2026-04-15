Infiniti Boss Confirms ‘High-Horsepower’ Sedan Called Q50, Not Skyline in US

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The sport sedan is coming back to Infiniti showrooms next year, and now a missing link has been filled: the car’s name.

On Wednesday in Yokohama, Japan, Chairman Nissan Americas Christian Meunier confirmed the new Nissan Skyline will be called the Infiniti Q50 in the U.S. market when it arrives in 2027.

On Monday, Nissan teased the new Skyline with throwback GT-R-inspired design cues including round LED taillights, Skyline badging on the rear fenders, and horizontal headlights with vertical LED daytime running lights bookending the headlights.

The decision to call the sport sedan a Q50 in the U.S. isn’t surprising. Previously the Skyline in Japan was marketed and sold with an Infiniti badge in the U.S., and over time called the G35, then G37, and then finally the Q50. Various performance variants including have worn badges ranging form IPL (Infiniti Performance Line) to S and even Red Sport. It’s unclear what if any of these will return, though IPL is highly unlikely.

Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing and Sales of Nissan and Infiniti Tiago Castro previously told The Drive earlier in April that the sedan will be have “high-horsepower” and a manual transmission option.

That high horsepower is likely to translate to the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 out of the Nissan Z with about 400 horsepower, minimum. That manual transmission will be the 6-speed out of the Z as well, probably.

The return of the Q50 will be the only sedan resurfacing in the Infiniti showrooms. The automaker’s about to double down on SUVs with four, two of which will be body-on-frame models, arriving over the course of five years starting with the QX65 launching any day now.

One thing is for sure: The new Infiniti sedan will be called Q50 in America, but it’ll look like a Skyline.

Got a tip about future product? Send us a line at tips@thedrive.com