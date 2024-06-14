Last Call: Nissan GT-R Production Finally Ends This Year

The R35 Nissan GT-R blew everybody’s minds when it hit American streets in 2007. Though its flash factor cooled off over the model’s epic 17-year run, it’s still a heck of a car. But we can finally stop wondering how much longer it’ll be built, because Nissan’s just confirmed that GT-R production will end for the North American market in just a few months: October 2024.

That means 2024 will in fact be the last model year of the GT-R in the U.S. after all—not ’25, as some people thought. We’ve confirmed this with a spokesperson from Nissan who also clarified that the Premium (non-special edition) GT-Rs are and will still be available through the end of the run.

I don’t think anybody will be shocked that a low-volume, 17-year-old, six-figure sports car made by a normie car company is being pulled off the shelf, but I’m still pouring out a splash of oil here for the demise of a real one. I still think it’s one of the coolest cars on the road.

Pretty unusual for a car to be ground-breaking when it comes out, then stick around long enough to be a nostalgic product, but here we are. 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque is still nothing to dismiss, but the car definitely feels more like its predecessors—tunable, turbo Japanese cars of the ’90s and ’00s—than futuristic fast cars, like the Porsche Taycan.

Two special-edition GT-R variants announced in March, the T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition, will serve as the model’s send-off, making 2024 the car’s last model year.

The T-spec Takumi car, listing at $152,985 with destination, is so named to honor the people who hand-build the car’s VR38DETT engine.

The Skyline Edition, $132,985, is basically a GT-R Premium in Bayside Blue, the it-girl color that you usually see pictures of the JDM R34 Skyline in.

The “base” (Premium) 2024 GT-R lists for $121,090 plus fees, and the monstrous Nismo is also still in the catalog for about $220,000(!).

Both special edition GT-Rs will be available this summer, but Nissan says it’s doing a batch of “fewer than 200 units,” so I imagine most will be snatched up by collectors quickly.

As for a next-gen Skyline, I don’t know what to expect. I doubt we’ll get another twin-turbo monster in the style of golden era Japanese performance again. Nissan’s press release ends with a vague “Nissan is now hyperfocused on the future and the next era of exciting innovation in performance,” which could mean absolutely anything. It definitely does not mean “the Skyline will for sure have a successor,” though.

