The R35 Nissan GT-R Was Partly Developed by Isuzu Truck Engineers

At first glance, the R35-generation Nissan GT-R and the cab-forward Isuzu NPR truck are pegged on completely different ends of the Japanese automotive spectrum. And yet, there’s an unexpected link between the two: Nissan recruited former Isuzu truck employees to design the stalwart supercar.

The R35 GT-R entered production in late 2007, and it took a full 17 years for the link between it and Isuzu’s truck division to come to light. Posting on X, a user that goes by @trucknakanohito claimed 80% of the development team came from Isuzu’s passenger-car division. These employees were mostly in charge of the transmission and the suspension.

Without a source, we’d take this information with a Chevrolet Suburban-sized grain of salt. But it didn’t take long for someone to clarify @trucknakanohito’s information, and the someone in question knows exactly what he’s talking about. It’s Kazutoshi Mizuno, who proudly worked as the R35’s chief engineer.

“They started out in the truck division, not in the car division, so they were practically novices when it came to developing supercars,” Mizuno wrote in a translated post. “However, through strong teamwork, a strong determination to achieve their goals, and training and practice based on the results of the comprehensive vehicle measurement system, the team members were transformed into world-class engineers in about 1.5 years.”

Was there a shortage of engineers in Nissan’s ranks? And why were folks plucked from—of all places—Isuzu’s truck division? Both questions remain unanswered. What’s certain is that they did a hell of a job. The GT-R was widely praised at launch for its handling and quick-shifting gearbox, both of which are still impressive all these years later. And as for the 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that has powered the R35 since 2007, it famously made headlines for being assembled in a hermetically sealed lab.

What the future holds for the GT-R nameplate isn’t entirely clear. Some sources hint at an electric drivetrain, while others suggest the R36 will use a hybrid system. Nothing is official yet, and there’s no indication of when the R36 will land. However, if Nissan needs engineers for the project, Isuzu still makes trucks.

