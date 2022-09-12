These Rare 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R Headlights Are Listed for $20,000 on eBay

Rare Nissan Skyline GT-R parts command serious scratch because they are highly sought after. If the reissued Nismo gauge clusters selling out instantly wasn’t enough evidence, now eBay seller nismoedition350z is asking $20,000 for a set of brand-new R33 GT-R xenon headlights.

Yes, that price is eye-popping. And it’s a bit insane. But a quick search shows that these headlights, in perfect or new condition, go for $5,000 a side with regularity, and the halogen versions still go for thousands. It seems that the $10,000 markup is due to the fact that the seller has a matching set. Most others seem only to have one side.

What is strange about this particular set of headlights is their origin. According to photos on the listing, the headlights were air freighted from Japan to Gwinnett Nissan in Duluth, Georgia in 2009. Annoyingly, the seller blotted out the original price of the individual parts but did leave the cost of freight on the receipt. About $37 total to ship something as large as headlights from Japan is a bargain.

Also, most other R33 xenons on eBay don’t seem to come fully dressed with the HID ballast and bulbs. This set looks plug-and-play for anyone restoring an R33 Skyline. These cars are aging fast and high-quality parts are becoming rare. Folks in the United States have been able to import R33s since 2021, meaning that the cars are becoming more common here and parts are necessary. Because Skylines weren’t native to our land, local parts scarcity is a serious issue, with most replacement parts living overseas or in Canada.

Nismo, through the Omori Factory, makes reproduction genuine parts for Skyline GT-Rs. Nissan also supports factory restoration through Nismo. Some restoration parts are not for general sale or are reconditioned, but Nissan sells restoration parts for the R33 and R34. It sure seems like Nissan can make some serious cash for some more specific continuation parts.