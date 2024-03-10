The 2025 Nissan GT-R May Be the Last R35: Report

I was still a senior in high school when the R35-generation Nissan GT-R first launched in 2007. Alarmingly, that was 17 years ago, which would explain my quickly deteriorating hairline. However, the R35 GT-R is aging far better than I am, which is why it's sad to see that 2025 might be its final year, even if it's been a long time coming.

The Drive asked Nissan for a comment and will update this story when we get more information.

According to this report from Japanese car magazine Mag X, 2025 will be the final year of the R35-generation Nissan GT-R and only 1,500 cars will be made, 300 of which will be Nismo models. Mag X didn't say whether those 1,500 units will be Japanese market-only, or if they'll be worldwide, but with so few models being made, they might not be available in multiple markets.

The GT-R received a facelift for the 2024 model year, which gave it tweaked visuals and aerodynamics, as well as a power bump for the Nismo version. While the standard GT-R's 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 still makes 565 horsepower, the Nismo GT-R packs 600 horsepower. There's no word on whether the 2025 model will make any more power but Nissan might throw it a few extra ponies for its final sendoff.

For younger enthusiasts who may not have already had their driver's licenses when the R35 GT-R was first launched, it may be hard to understand just how impactful it was. When the R35 first hit the scene, it was mind-blowing. It took on the world's fastest supercars and beat most of them. It was a world-dominating supercar that cost half of what its competition from Italy and Germany did. But it was also as comfortable and reliable as you'd expect a Nissan to be while boasting a dealer network and warranty program that couldn't be matched by high-end exotics. The impact the GT-R made on the industry can't be overstated.

So as old as it is, now outshined by countless modern supercars and sports cars, it will still be sad to see the R35 Nissan GT-R go if 2025 is truly its end.