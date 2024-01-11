Nissan Skyline Impul R33-R For Sale Is a Rare JDM Sedan Tuned by a Racer

Check out this for a slice of ultra-rare JDM goodness: a 1995 Nissan Skyline Impul R33-R currently listed for sale on Bring a Trailer. Never heard of an Impul R33-R? Don't worry, you're not alone. The R33-R was a very low-volume, tuned version of the R33 Skyline sedan, and this specific 1995 model is one of just 200 ever made.

Impul is a Japanese tuning company founded by former Nissan factory racing driver Kazuyoshi Hoshino. To make the R33-R, Hoshino took a standard R33 Skyline and gave it a unique body kit, racing seats, Impul-branded 17-inch wheels, and upgraded suspension. It also retains the R33 Skyline's famous RB25DET 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine. For Impul R33-R-duty, that engine made 250 horsepower when new, all of which is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual. Since it's based on a Skyline rather than a GT-R, it lacks the latter's ATTESA-ETS all-wheel-drive system, but it does still retain rear-wheel steering.

Bring a Trailer

This specific car only has 52,000 miles on the odometer, and the seller says both the timing belt and oil were changed before listing it for sale. That means it should run without issue, given how strong those old RB Skyline engines were. It's also car number 105 of the 200 that were made, with a center console-mounted plaque that reads "Impul R33-R: Directed by K. Hoshino." There's also Impul branding on the upgraded strut tower brace, so you can show off how special it is when you pop the hood at cars and coffee.

Ironically, this is the second silver Impul R33-R to pop up on Bring a Trailer in the past few years. Another one, with 124,000 miles, sold for $21,000 back in 2021. Expect this example, with its original Impul wheels (versus the other car's BBS wheels) and a much lower odometer number to sell for more. Not only is this car cool as hell for its exclusivity and JDM goodness, but it's also a handsome sports sedan with a 250-horsepower, turbocharged straight-six, rear-wheel drive, a five-speed manual, and rear-wheel steering. And since it's over 25 years old and has a clean New Hampshire title, the next owner needn't worry about any import or registration issues. Whoever snags it is going to have themselves a rare treat, indeed.