Make Your Gran Turismo Dreams Come True and Bid on This R32 Skyline GT-R Race Car

The legend of the Nissan Skyline GT-R began with the R32. The turbocharged, all-wheel-drive monster earned the nickname "Godzilla" for its dominating racing performances in the early 1990s. Now, a storied race car from that hallowed era is up for sale.

The car in question is a 1994 Nissan Skyline GT-R that raced in the Japan Grand Touring Car Championship, under the JGTCC-GT1 category. As per the auction listing at RM Sotheby's, the car was built by Hasemi Motorsport in partnership with Nismo. It was campaigned by Japanese driver Masahiro Hasemi, on his way to finishing second overall in the 1994 driver's championship, just behind Masahiko Kageyama in the highly recognizable Calsonic Hoshino Racing Skyline GT-R entry.

RM Sotheby's

The car was built in early 1994 to compete in the second JGTCC season, with the series soon becoming better known under the JGTC moniker. Nissan had just won the rival Japanese Touring Car (JTC) competition four years running with the dominating, all-wheel-drive GT-R. In reaction to this, JGTC rules mandated the Nissan entry be rear-wheel-drive only. Regardless, with 450 horsepower, a six-speed sequential transmission, and carbon fiber bodywork, the GT-R remained a potent competitor.

The car contested six events in 1994. Hasemi claimed pole position and victory at both the Sendai Highland GT and 24 Hours of Tokachi races, the latter being an event in the Super N1 Taikyu series. Hasemi also secured a pole at the Suzuka GT 300 in 1995, finishing fourth in the car's last race before retirement. The car was then refurbished and put on display at the Hasemi Motorsport offices.

RM Sotheby's

The car remained with its single owner until 2022, before it was sold to the current owner. It remains in its 1994 racing specification, complete with its Reinik racing engine and ECU, Xtrac transmission, AP brakes, and other equipment. The scrutineering stickers from its last event remain in place on the body.

If you've ever wanted to own a lesser-known piece of Nissan's racing history, this auction is a great opportunity. The car will be sold at RM Sotheby's upcoming London auction on November 4, alongside a cavalcade of more typical exotics, including classic Ferraris, Bentleys, and more. With a price guide of £225,000 to £275,000 ($277,000 to $338,000), you'll want a healthy bank balance on hand prior to bidding. Good luck.