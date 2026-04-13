Jeep’s Rad New ‘Rewind’ Package Turns the Clock Back to 1990

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Are you a child of the 1980s? Does synthwave tug at your heartstrings? If so—or if you’re just a fan of purple and multicolored decals inspired by “the bold hues and patterns of the mixtape and roller skate era”—Jeep’s got you covered with the 2026 Wrangler and Gladiator Rewind.

“Jeep brand designers, many of whom grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, approached Rewind as a nostalgia‑soaked throwback,” Jeep’s announcement reads. “This is the generation that came of age surrounded by brightly colored Wranglers, bold graphics, and early gaming and digital design, influences that are once again shaping culture today, from fashion and footwear to music and art.”

The Rewind is part of Jeep’s “Twelve 4 Twelve” series of special-edition “drops” for the 2026 model year. This is the sixth. The Rewind package is based on the Willys trim, which is the sweet spot for enthusiasts looking to make their own. Jeep figures that’ll dovetail nicely with the sort of buyer who might be interested in a Rewind. The package was originally shown as a 2025 Easter Jeep Safari concept.

Stellantis Jeep Wrangler Rewind Concept from Easter Jeep Safari 2025

“Jeep owners have always had a deep emotional connection to their off-road vehicles, and the Jeep Rewind taps directly into that sense of freedom and first car nostalgia,” Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said in the announcement.

“Easter Jeep Safari has long served as our real-world test bed for future Jeep capability and design, giving us immediate, unfiltered feedback from the most passionate enthusiasts in our community,” Broderdorf went on. “When we saw how strongly fans responded to the concept vehicle at last year’s Easter Jeep Safari, we knew we had to bring it to life. The Wrangler and Gladiator Rewind special editions are the perfect example of how we’re celebrating our heritage while delivering fresh, unexpected ideas that resonate with our community.”

Jeep

The production Rewind isn’t quite as over-the-top as the concept, but the interior was a bit much. Instead, you get a dot-matrix-style shifter cap design (not visible here) and 8-bit style seat cover patterns.

Jeep says you can order a Rewind starting in May, and the package costs $1,900 whether you add it to the Wrangler or Gladiator.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!