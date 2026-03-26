2026 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts: XJ Pioneer Restomod and V8 Wrangler ‘Anvil’ Lead the Pack

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Easter Jeep Safari has been going on for 60 years now, and we’ve seen some of the sickest factory concepts unveiled at the Moab come-and-crawl event. The Jeep Chief from 2015 comes to mind for me, and the Quicksand hot rod from 2017, too. The brand has a lot to live up to every year, trying to impress with its newest batch of custom creations. Jeep’s best efforts for 2026 include an XJ Cherokee throwback and a restyled, 392 V8-powered Wrangler. Is that enough to clear such a high bar?

I’ll let you decide. One way or another, it won’t take long to know which one is my favorite.

Jeep Wrangler Anvil 715 Concept

Jeep

Of all the 2026 Easter Jeep Safari builds, this has to be the rowdiest. It’s the sole concept sporting a 392 Hemi V8, meaning it makes about 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. An onboard air system with quick-disconnect fittings means you can adapt to whatever terrain you’re wheeling on in a cinch, while steel front and rear bumpers are there for insurance in case you drastically misjudge a climb or descent.

Jeep says the redesigned front end is inspired by the 1960s SJ—personally, I dig it. Approximately one zillion watts of auxiliary lighting make sure you know it’s a modern rig in the end, as does the giant screen displaying Trails Offroad mapping inside. It’s interesting to see Jeep ditch the Wrangler’s factory infotainment screen for this, but there’s no denying that it makes the navigation easier to read.

Interestingly, the top is non-removable. That almost feels like a sin, but then again, lots of old Jeeps (like the SJ) had a fixed roof.

Jeep Wrangler Buzzcut Concept

Jeep

On the other end of the spectrum is the Buzzcut concept, a flashy two-door concept that stands out in Vitamin C orange. Jeep chopped the roofline by two inches on this one while adding 37-inch tires for better clearance. The fastback design threw me off at first, but the longer I look at it, the more I like it.

The steel front bumper sports a Warn winch and 7-inch TYRI lights, which are backed up by 5-inch A-pillar pods and three 12-inch LED bars up top. You’ll also notice the snorkel, some tailgate reinforcement for the oversized spare tire, and a cleanly integrated handle on the C-pillar for accessing the roof storage. What you won’t notice until it deploys is the AMP Research power bumper step out back.

The high-contrast orange-and-black theme continues inside. In addition to the accent stitching on the Katzkin seats, there are orange seatbelts. Nice! And Jeep also ditched the rear seats for a Diabolical Slipstream security enclosure with locking drawers and MOLLE panels.

Traditionalists might groan when they learn about the 2.0-liter turbo-four under the hood, and hey, I understand. It still has more torque than the Pentastar V6.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Commander Concept

Jeep

If any of these concepts could go into production tomorrow, it’d be the Grand Wagoneer Commander. Jeep threw a set of 35-inch Nitto Recon Graplers on it, wrapped around 20-inch Raceline wheels. Some underbody protection was added for good measure, making this more like an off-road upgrade package than some radical reimagining. Heck, the interior is still stock.

One small detail that’s easy to miss in photos is the vinyl side graphics. Rather than going with the traditional Grand Wagoneer woodgrain, Jeep overlaid a topographical design that runs from the front to the rear fenders. It’s a neat nod to the past with a bit of new-school overlanding flair.

Jeep Wrangler Laredo Concept

Jeep

“Laredo” is common parlance in the Jeep world, and in Spanish, it’s the colloquial term for a sandy, rocky place. (If that’s wrong, don’t shoot the messenger—I used Google Translate.) Either way, the automaker pays homage to the American Southwest with this concept featuring a retro white-and-tan two-tone paint scheme and an awesome interior that looks like a saddle blanket.

The roof is a manual Sky Slider design that feels a lot more on-brand than a numb push-button. Analog is one of this build’s most common themes, actually, as it also has a six-speed stick-shift paired to a 3.6-liter V6. It’s all delightfully old-school, with the 17-inch slotted mag wheels shod in BF Goodrich KM3 37s.

Half-doors really sell it, too.

Jeep XJ Pioneer Concept

Jeep

And finally, the darling of the bunch: A 1984 Jeep Cherokee XJ. Following the age-old mantra of “Keep It Simple Stupid,” the team at Jeep didn’t mess too much with perfection. It still looks like a classic XJ, only with minor upgrades that’ll take a keen eye to spot.

First, there’s the two-inch suspension lift that’s complemented by 33-inch BF Goodrich tires. What you might not notice is that those wheels are custom 17s, meant to look like the original rollers. Jeep also reshaped the wheel arches for better clearance—a nice touch—with carbon flares. More subtle still are the integrated rock rails that prevent the doors from getting absolutely trashed on trails.

There’s a quick-disconnect sway bar underneath for better articulation, but Jeep didn’t go nuts with the hardware. In fact, the EJS team retained this XJ’s original 2.8-liter V6. It’s far from a powerhouse, but the 4.10 gearing helps it get along just fine.

I’ve actually written a separate love letter to this build, which you can check out by going to my author profile. I had a little bit more to say about it than I could nicely fit here.

Jeep

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com