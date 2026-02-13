A V8-Powered Jeep Wrangler 392 Is Now $30,000 Cheaper Than It Was a Year Ago

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Late last year, Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said that the brand didn’t want to “hold engines hostage” by paywalling them behind expensive packages. And when he said “engines,” he meant fun engines—V8s, in other words. It was a preamble to the news that Jeep would offer a second 6.4-liter Wrangler for 2026: the Moab 392. And sure enough, it cost just a bit more than the Rubicon 392 did when it originally debuted years ago.

Well, move over, Moab. You’re old news. There’s already a new “affordable” 392 in town. This time it’s a Willys, and it’s a whopping $30,000 cheaper than last year’s (Not so) Final Edition—the only version that was available.

“Our Wrangler Willys has always represented the purest expression of Jeep capability,” Broderdorf said in Jeep’s announcement. “Our community has been clear, they want a Wrangler that returns to a more classic, back‑to‑basics formula, paired with the unmistakable power of a V-8.”

“Back-to-basics” is appropriate here, as Jeep helped justify the Wrangler 392’s price creep by loading it up. This was great for customers who didn’t need to be concerned with their budgets, but enthusiasts who simply wanted a bare-bones Wrangler with a NASCAR exhaust note were left on the outside looking in as pleas for more affordable variants were consistently met with the exact opposite.

Stellantis Stellantis 2026 Jeep Wrangler Willys 392

Jeep Stellantis

Last year, Jeep announced that it would slash 2026 Wrangler prices in an effort to reverse several consecutive years of price creep, and making the 392 available at a more palatable price point required moving beyond the top-trim Rubicon.

“The Wrangler Willys 392 is our answer, building on our commitment to expand V-8 availability across the Wrangler lineup. It delivers the heritage simplicity people love, the HEMI performance they’ve been asking for and the kind of value that makes this Jeep more accessible than ever. It celebrates everything that built this brand while pushing Jeep excitement into its next era.”

It’s no Rubicon, but the Willys 392 will still come with everything you need to make loud noises in remote locations. The locking rear differential, Dana 44 front and rear axles and 4.56:1 axle ratio are standard, as is a set of 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2s. You even get the trick cold air intake from the Rubicon 392; no need to tell people that it’s the only way to route the incoming air with the V8 in this platform. That’ll be our little secret.

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 will go on sale in March starting at $71,990 (including $1,995 for destination).

